

Performance improvements, cost efficiency, and software advancements from competitors like AMD and Google are drawing major enterprise customers.

The exit of Jensen Huang has raised customer concerns regarding Nvidia's capital deployment and market strategies. AMD chips see heightened demand for AI inference use cases, while Google expands its TPU market.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), along with other chipmakers, is steadily gaining market share in the AI chip market, and Jensen Huang's exit as Nvidia's (NVDA) chief is expected to reinforce the shift from Nvidia to competitors, Information reported.

“I'd say the first two years of the company, it was like chewing glass to convince the customer that AMD was a viable option,” Piotr Tomasik, chief operating officer of Tensorwave told The Information.“Last year, things turned around as outside research showed AMD's chips being comparable or better than Nvidia on some benchmarks.”

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang on Tuesday said he wants to return as Nvidia's chief executive, but the chipmaker's board continues to vote against it. Currently, the company's chief financial officer, Collette Kress, serves as interim CEO.

NVDA stock dropped about 2% on Tuesday and is set to fall for the fourth straight session. AMD stock lost 2% and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) lost about 1%.

Market Players Look Beyond Nvidia

However, Huang's exit and Kress' appointment have come with some scrutiny, with some analysts raising doubts if Nvidia would make the required capital expenditures needed to maintain its leadership position in AI chips.

Daniel Svonava, CEO at inference provider Superlinked, which specializes in running open-source models, said that in the wake of Kress's appointment, he is less confident that Nvidia will invest enough to make more of its chips available.

“CFOs are not known to be very aggressive in capital deployment, which is what needs to happen to meet the demand to alleviate the compute crunch,” Svonava said.“This latest Nvidia news is the final nail in the coffin for us to switch from experimenting to real deployment.”

Google Expands TPU Footprint

Google is expanding the market reach of its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). The company is backing extensive data center leases and opening TPU availability to external cloud providers; Google has secured major enterprise adoptions, The Information reported. OpenAI and Oracle are examples of a few of those adoptions.

While industry executives The Information spoke with emphasized that Google's TPUs are currently viewed as secondary options rather than total replacements for Nvidia hardware, a growing number of firms are successfully migrating complex evaluation and deployment workflows to TPUs to lower operational costs.

AMD, NVDA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around both Nvidia and AMD on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish,' with 'extremely high' retail chatter.

AMD stock has gained 131% year-to-date, while Nvidia stock has lost close to 18% during the same period.

Nvidia is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ending September 2026 after market hours on Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of approximately $108.71 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, according to Koyfin.

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