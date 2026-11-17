CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced it has been named the winner in two categories at the 2026 ETF Express U.S. ETF Awards: Best Crypto-Linked ETF Issuer ($1 billion+) and Best Options Strategies ETF Issuer ($1 billion-$10 billion).

The awards mark Amplify's second consecutive crypto-linked ETF issuer win, following its 2025 recognition in the $100 million-$1 billion category, and its second options strategies win after earning that honor in 2024.

“We built Amplify around the conviction that investors deserve better tools to pursue their goals,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“That drove our early adoption of options-based income strategies in 2016 and our commitment to blockchain in 2018, and continues to guide how we use options to address investors' income needs. Earning repeat recognition in both categories is a proud moment for our team. It reflects a consistent focus across our lineup: bring differentiated ideas to market and give every ETF a clear purpose in an investor's portfolio.”

Crypto-Linked ETF Innovation

Amplify has continued to expand its digital asset offerings since launching the Amplify Blockchain Technology ETF (BLOK ), the first actively managed blockchain ETF, in 2018-returning 297.66% cumulatively since inception at NAV (as of 09/30/26; inception: 1/16/2018; click here for standardized performance ).

Its lineup now includes the Amplify Stablecoin Technology Leaders ETF (STBQ ) and Amplify Tokenization Technology Leaders ETF (TKNQ ).

The firm also offers options-based income strategies linked to bitcoin (BITY, BAGY ), Ethereum (ETTY, EHY ), Solana (SOLM ), and XRP (XRPM ), alongside the Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF (BNAV ), which launched in July and dynamically adjusts bitcoin exposure based on technical market signals under the active management of Katie Stockton, CMT, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Asset Management LLC.

Options-Based Income Strategies

Amplify's YieldSmartTM suite offers investors different approaches to pursuing option-based income and capital appreciation. The lineup includes the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO ), Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO ), and Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO ), which pair U.S. dividend stocks, U.S. growth stocks, and international dividend-paying stocks, respectively, with covered call strategies.The ETF Express U.S. ETF Awards recognize leading ETF issuers and service providers across the industry, with winners selected through industry voting.

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Amplify's Digital Asset Lineup Amplify's YieldSmartTM Suite | YieldSmart TM ETFs Vide



The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAV is the sum of all its assets less any liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. The closing price is the last price at which the fund traded.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $22 billion in assets under management (as of 09/30/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.