West Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today provided an update on its review of trading activity in its common stock.

The Company initiated a review of trading activity in FNGR shares after observing patterns it considered potentially irregular. The Company has now retained an independent consultant in addition to outside legal counsel and an independent consultant to assist with the review.

In addition, the Company has obtained trading and related market data under an agreement with Nasdaq, which is subject to customary confidentiality restrictions. The review is ongoing and no conclusions have been reached.

The Company remains committed to protecting the interests of its shareholders and intends to share relevant information with the appropriate regulatory authorities. FingerMotion will provide an update when the review is complete or as otherwise required.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a mobile services, data, and technology company. The Company is also advancing a power-first digital infrastructure strategy focused on behind-the-meter power and high-performance computing capacity in Alberta, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, scope and outcome of the Company's review and any future updates. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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FingerMotion, Inc.

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