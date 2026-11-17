MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sirion received the highest scores possible in 10 criteria across the current offering and strategy categories

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, the AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q4 2026, published by Forrester Research, Inc.

The recognition arrives at a point where enterprises are seeking to apply AI across contracting while maintaining control over model selection, security and business risk. To Sirion, these results reflect its focus on combining AI capabilities with enterprise governance throughout the contract lifecycle.

Enterprise Governance for Contracting

Contracts contain critical information about an organization's obligations, spending and commercial relationships. As enterprises continue to introduce AI into workflows, they need visibility into how models are used, how decisions are made, and what evidence supports AI-generated responses.

“Contracting is where risk, revenue and relationships all meet. That is not a place to hand over judgment blindly,” says Kanti Prabha, President & Chief Product & Technology Officer at Sirion.“We have built Sirion, so customers choose which model does what, see the reasoning behind every answer, and know the evidence. That is the standard we think enterprises should hold any system that touches their contracts to.”

Sirion combines proprietary small language models with frontier large language models to give customers control of which models are applied to specific tasks, under what rules, while retaining reasoning and source citations. Sirion received the highest possible scores in AI model governance, security and business risk criteria.

AI Capabilities Across Contract Lifecycle

Sirion continues to invest in agentic CLM with purpose-built AI agents designed to support work across the contract lifecycle rather than a single stage. It's built to support extraction and conversational search to drafting, negotiation, collaboration, performance management, governance and risk. Sirion also offers preconfigured integrations with the enterprise platforms its customers run on, including SAP Ariba and Salesforce, as well as open APIs to connect contract information with broader business workflows. This approach aims to help enterprise teams connect pre-signature workflows with the obligations and commitments that follow execution.

Sirion believes receiving the highest possible scores in the contract search, obligation management and contract governance, and contract analytics and metrics criteria reflects the breadth of its platform across pre- and post-signature contracting.

To learn more about Sirion's evaluation, access the full report, The Forrester WaveTM: Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms, Q4 2026.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Sirion

Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of generative AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform's extraction, conversational search, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams – from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation.

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