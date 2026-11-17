Highlights CureMetrix's commitment to advancing medical imaging innovation and expanding access to breast arterial calcification insights through cmAngio®.

- Navid Alipour CEO of CureMetrix, IncSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CureMetrix, a leader in AI-powered medical imaging solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2026 Rising Star Winner in the Cancer, Screening & Early Detection category at the 8th Annual Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health & AI Awards, presented at HLTH USA in Las Vegas.The annual awards recognize companies advancing healthcare through technology, artificial intelligence, and clinical innovation. This year's competition included more than 1,300 participating companies worldwide, with finalists selected through a multi-stage evaluation process involving hundreds of experts across healthcare, technology, and investment.The recognition highlights CureMetrix's work in advancing the clinical value of routine mammography through cmAngio, its FDA-cleared solution designed to detect, quantify, and contextualize breast arterial calcifications (BAC). By providing radiologists with objective, age-based BAC insights from existing mammograms, cmAngio helps expand the information available to healthcare providers without additional imaging, radiation, or appointments."This recognition is an exciting milestone for CureMetrix and a testament to the dedication of our entire team," said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMetrix. "We believe the future of healthcare is about making more meaningful information available from the imaging patients already receive. With cmAngio, we're demonstrating how innovation can expand the value of routine mammography and provide physicians with additional insights to support more informed conversations about women's health. We're honored to receive this award and excited about the impact we can continue to make."CureMetrix continues to advance the capabilities of cmAngio, including the introduction of age-based percentile and prevalence insights that provide additional context for BAC findings relative to women of similar ages. These advancements support the company's broader mission to make medical imaging more informative, accessible, and clinically valuable.The Rising Star recognition reflects the growing importance of technologies that can extract additional clinically relevant information from existing imaging and help healthcare providers make more informed decisions.CureMetrix extends its appreciation to the Digital Health Hub Foundation, HLTH USA, and the judges for recognizing innovation across the healthcare industry.

Shannon Reimer

CureMetrix

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CureMetrix Named 2026 Rising Star Winner at Digital Health & AI Awards at HLTH USA News Provided By CureMetrix Inc November 17, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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