Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Memphis-based charter transportation company adds earned wage access to provide greater financial flexibility for its drivers and support staff.

- Alfred MilanMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Express Wages, a provider of on-demand pay and financial wellness solutions, is partnering with Gold Skyline Inc., a passenger transportation company, to introduce earned wage access as a new employee benefit. Through the partnership, eligible employees will have the option to receive a portion of their compensation ahead of their regularly scheduled payday, helping them manage everyday expenses and unexpected financial needs. The collaboration reflects Express Wages' mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they've already earned.Gold Skyline Inc. provides passenger transportation services throughout the Memphis area, serving schools, businesses, churches, sports teams and community organizations. Its offerings include school transportation, charter travel and shuttle services, with an emphasis on reliability and a positive passenger experience. From daily routes to coordinated group trips, the company's dedicated team works to meet customer needs, ensuring passengers arrive to their destinations safely and on time.Providing reliable transportation depends on the drivers and staff who keep day-to-day operations running smoothly. By adding earned wage access, Gold Skyline is demonstrating its commitment to the people behind its success, offering a practical financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate their sometimes-unpredictable financial needs with greater confidence.“We're pleased to partner with Gold Skyline as they invest in the financial well-being of their workforce,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan.“The work of transportation professionals touches many parts of daily life, from education and employment to recreation and community activities.”With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology - scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate's 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages' plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company's strategic partnerships offer:. Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.. Welcome bonus and cash back benefits on the Upside app.. Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.. Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds:“Having access to earned wages when they're needed most can provide employees with added peace of mind, especially when unexpected expenses arise. By offering this benefit, Gold Skyline is giving its team members another tool to help them better manage their financial lives.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights,“The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform - equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams - delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit .

Zack Perry

Express Wages

+1 833-424-5348

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Express Wages Partners With Gold Skyline Inc. to Support Transportation Professionals News Provided By Nexus Brand Marketing November 17, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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