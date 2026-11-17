Admission and financial aid applications now open; deadline for all materials is January 29

- Amy Gay, Executive Director of Admission and EnrollmentJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Episcopal School of Jacksonville (ESJ) announces that admission and financial aid applications for the 2027–2028 school year are open. Prospective families at every grade level, from the Early Learning Program beginning at age one through 12th grade, may submit applications through the Admission Portal and learn more by visiting the apply page of the ESJ website.The deadline for submitting application materials is January 29, 2027. Applications submitted after that date are reviewed on a rolling basis, depending on space available by grade level. Admission decisions go out February 12 for Early Learning Program families and March 3 for Lower, Middle, and Upper School families.Episcopal School of Jacksonville serves students across three campuses in Northeast Florida. The St. Mark's Campus in Ortega and the Beaches Campus in Jacksonville Beach welcome the school's youngest students. The St. Mark's Campus serves children age one through fifth grade and Beaches serves children in Pre-K 3 through fifth grade. The Munnerlyn Campus on the south bank of the beautiful St. Johns River is home to grades six through twelve. ESJ is known for its challenging college preparatory program which includes 42 honors courses and 31 Advanced Placement courses. Across the graduating classes of 2023 through 2026, 99% of ESJ's 599 graduates matriculated to four-year colleges and universities.Families who would like to see ESJ's campuses before applying can schedule a tour or register online for an upcoming open house. Optional class visits for Middle and Upper School applicants are available between now and April. Middle and Upper School applicants are also required to submit ISEE scores as part of the application; families can register at erblearn using School Code 102049.Financial aid is available and handled separately from the admission process. Applying for aid has no effect on an admission decision. Families can apply through the Clarity platform; details are available on ESJ's Tuition and Financial Aid page.“This is one of my favorite times of year,” said Amy Gay, Executive Director of Admission and Enrollment.“New families bring energy and curiosity to the community, and watching prospective students imagine themselves in Episcopal classrooms, on the fields, in a performance, and in chapel, is what this work is really about. We encourage any family that has been wondering whether Episcopal School of Jacksonville might be the right fit for their student to come see it for themselves.”Families can begin the application process, schedule a campus visit, or learn more about ESJ's programs at ESJ/apply.About Episcopal School of JacksonvilleWith campuses across Northeast Florida, Episcopal School of Jacksonville is a faith-based independent school serving students and families from age one through 12th grade. ESJ's PK–12 community prioritizes challenging academics, competitive athletics, vibrant fine arts, more than 100 extracurricular programs, small class sizes, and faculty dedicated to knowing each student individually.As a college preparatory school, Episcopal School of Jacksonville nurtures the whole student through Four Pillars - Academics, Athletics, Spiritual Life, and Fine Arts. The outcomes reflect that balance: 99% of ESJ graduates matriculate to four-year colleges and universities, approximately 21% of senior athletes go on to compete collegiately from Division I to Division III (roughly three times the national average), and an average of 25% of seniors continue their art education in college. ESJ graduates leave prepared to seek understanding, develop a sense of self, live with honor and purpose, and pursue a life of faith.

Brandon Westerman

Episcopal School of Jacksonville

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Episcopal School of Jacksonville Opens Applications for the 2027–2028 School Year News Provided By Control Alt Digital, LLC November 17, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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