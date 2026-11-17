Kinetra, TeraStor's OpenUSD digital twin for AI data centers developed with LITEON Pii input, is now available for pilots. See it live at RE+ 2026.

- said Herman Ho, Head of Kinetra Development at TeraStor EnergyMARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TeraStor Energy today announced that Kinetra, its Universal Digital Twin and operations software for AI data centers, is available for pilot deployments. TeraStor will demonstrate Kinetra live at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas, November 17-19, at Booth W16453 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.Kinetra starts with a digital representation of the data center, linking GPUs, nodes, racks and running jobs with the electrical and cooling infrastructure that supports them. By connecting infrastructure models to live telemetry through the latest AI powered mathematics, the platform gives operators a foundation for evaluating operating scenarios, understanding constraints and identifying opportunities to improve performance before changing physical operations.The platform was co-developed with input from the Pii team at LITEON, whose experience in data center power and infrastructure helped shape how Kinetra models the path from the utility feed to the GPU.Model first: an open digital twinKinetra's Universal Digital Twin uses OpenUSD, the open standard for 3D scene description. Site models can be viewed in the Kinetra browser console, NVIDIA Omniverse and other OpenUSD-compatible tools. Operators can build on existing 3D models rather than starting from scratch, subject to the available asset and data integrations.Each modeled asset can carry its location, make, model and ratings, electrical feeds, cooling loops and live readings. An operator can select a rack to see what feeds and cools it, review current alerts or replay readings around an incident to understand how connected systems behaved.From digital twin to simulation and optimizationThe Universal Digital Twin provides the starting point for examining how compute workloads, power availability and cooling constraints interact. Kinetra is designed to support scenario analysis and help operators evaluate changes before implementing them. The scope of individual simulation capabilities will be established with pilot customers based on their available models and data. Compatible with PSCAD, Simulink and other standard physics-based models, architects can assess their data center power need before installation, and immediately deploy power profiles to their data center install base on day 1.With the intelligence and data collected from the simulation, optimization for workload placement, power allocation and infrastructure planning can be generated. TeraStor's planning case targets 10% more compute from the same power allocation; this is a modeled objective, not a measured customer result, and will be tested in pilots.Core capabilities in productionKinetra's core modules are deployed in production:· Cluster dashboard: GPUs, nodes, racks and active jobs in one view, with predicted issues flagged before downtime.· Live telemetry: temperature, utilization and power for every node, streamed in real time.· Smart Scheduler: GPU placement scored on NVLink topology, thermal headroom and available power.· Fleet overview: capacity, utilization, power and PUE across clusters, with a twelve-month forecast.· 3D site digital twin: racks, rows, cabinets and cable paths rendered from the site layout.Power optimization now open for pilotsStarting in Q4 2026, pilot customers can evaluate Kinetra's power optimization in shadow mode. The software models power budgets across breakers, accounts for on-site energy storage where present, and checks proposed changes against available power before they are applied. In shadow mode, Kinetra runs alongside existing controls without acting on them. Using the site's own power traces, it reports the capacity that its recommendations could have freed. Kinetra can deliver software-only value without requiring TeraStor battery hardware, while offering additional opportunities where energy storage is part of the site's power architecture.A pilot that starts with one hallTeraStor pilots begin with a single AI hall and proceed in three phases:1. Digital twin configuration. The site shares existing drawings, inventories and monitoring data under NDA. TeraStor builds a hall model and validates it with the site team.2. Live data and shadow mode. A read-only collector connects operating data to the twin. The team evaluates scenarios and reports potential power and capacity improvements without changing site controls.3. Site rollout. Additional halls join the twin, and validated optimization can move from recommendations to action within limits set by the operator.Data collection is read-only in phases 1 and 2. Credentials remain with the site, and permitted data use is defined in a written data-sharing agreement.

Alexandra Osadcha

TeraStor Energy

7342366099 ext.

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TeraStor Introduces Kinetra Digital Twin and Simulation Platform for AI Data Centers News Provided By TeraStor Energy November 17, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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