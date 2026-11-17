Jeffery McGonigle, a top real estate agent in Riverside, CA, co-founded Power Real Estate Group, which ranked in California's RealTrends top 10 by sides.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Power Real Estate Group has earned statewide recognition from RealTrends for its residential sales.Co-founder Jeffery McGonigle has built a reputation as a top real estate agent in Riverside, CA, through his work with buyers and sellers across Southern California.He brings firsthand experience with decisions that can shape a sale, from writing an offer a seller can feel comfortable accepting to working through inspection findings and closing timelines. That experience informs how Power Real Estate Group works with clients in Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.What Did RealTrends Recognize Jeffery McGonigle For?Power Real Estate Group, co-founded by McGonigle, ranked No. 8 in California by closed transaction sides among enterprise teams in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. The team earned its statewide top 10 placement with 488 closed sides in 2025. It also ranked No. 55 nationwide among enterprise teams by sales volume, with $349.56 million in closed sales.The team's RealTrends profile lists five distinctions:- Verified by RealTrends- RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume- RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides- City Ranked Team by Volume- City Ranked Team by Sides“I'm grateful to RealTrends for this recognition and to the clients who've trusted us to help them buy or sell a home,” says McGonigle.“Our agents and support staff put a lot of care into each sale, and I'm proud to share this with them.”What Makes Jeffery McGonigle a Top Choice for Riverside Buyers and Sellers?McGonigle has personally closed more than 100 transactions. In Riverside, CA, he and Power Real Estate Group work with first-time buyers, homeowners preparing to sell, and investors comparing properties across Southern California.Buyers get help judging an asking price against recent sales and deciding which terms to put in an offer. Sellers get help weighing offers based on the price, financing, and timing of the proposed sale.Experience Proof Points- More than $2 billion in lifetime team transaction volume- 1,676 career transactions closed by Power Real Estate Group- More than 100 transactions personally closed by McGonigle- Appointed to the Zillow Advisory Board- Power Real Estate Group has more than 150 agents and a reported 2,000 client reviewsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Riverside Buyers and Sellers?The RealTrends ranking gives Riverside buyers and sellers a way to assess the team's recent sales experience. In the Riverside market snapshot, 430 homes were on the market, representing 2.9 months of supply. The median sale price was about $640,000, and roughly 35% of homes sold above asking.For buyers, competition can vary from one listing to the next. Recent sales of similar homes and a property's time on the market can help buyers decide when a stronger offer makes sense and when there may be room to negotiate.For sellers, the best pricing comparisons are the homes that recently closed nearby and the ones buyers can tour at the same price. Looking at both can help sellers set an asking price and decide which repairs or updates are worth making before listing.Who Is Jeffery McGonigle?Jeffery McGonigle is the CEO and co-founder of Power Real Estate Group, brokered by The Real Brokerage. The group serves Riverside and surrounding Southern California communities from offices in Riverside and Anaheim. Its agents work with buyers and sellers through showings, negotiations, and closing, with dedicated transaction coordination to help keep track of paperwork and deadlines.Buying or selling in Riverside, CA? Reach Jeffery McGonigle at Power Real Estate Group at (714) 408-1101.

Jeffery McGonigle

Power Real Estate Group

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Top Real Estate Agent in Riverside, CA, Jeffery McGonigle Celebrates His Team's RealTrends Top 10 Ranking News Provided By Power Real Estate Group November 17, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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