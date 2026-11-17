Jeffery McGonigle, a top real estate agent in Los Angeles, leads Power Real Estate Group, a 2026 RealTrends top 10 California enterprise team by sides.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Power Real Estate Group has earned statewide recognition from RealTrends for its residential sales.Jeffery McGonigle, the group's co-founder, has built a reputation as a top real estate agent in Los Angeles through his work with buyers and sellers across Southern California.He brings firsthand experience with the decisions clients face, from weighing a home's condition against its asking price to negotiating terms that give a seller time to move. That experience informs how Power Real Estate Group serves clients across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.What Did RealTrends Recognize Jeffery McGonigle For?Power Real Estate Group, co-founded and led by Jeffery McGonigle, ranked No. 8 in California by closed transaction sides among enterprise teams in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. The team earned its statewide top 10 placement with 488 closed transaction sides in 2025. Its $349.56 million in sales volume also placed it No. 55 nationwide in the enterprise team category.The team's RealTrends profile lists five distinctions:- Verified by RealTrends- RealTrends Verified Top Team by Volume- RealTrends Verified Top Team by Sides- City Ranked Team by Volume- City Ranked Team by Sides“I'm grateful to RealTrends for this recognition and to the clients who've trusted us to help them buy or sell a home,” says McGonigle.“Our agents and support staff put a lot of care into each sale, and I'm proud to share this with them.”What Makes Jeffery McGonigle a Top Choice for Los Angeles Buyers and Sellers?McGonigle personally closed more than 100 transactions before moving into full-time leadership. He drew on that experience to develop agent training and transaction support for Power Real Estate Group.In Los Angeles, CA, the team works with first-time buyers, homeowners preparing to sell, and investors comparing properties across Southern California.Experience Proof Points- More than $2 billion in lifetime team transaction volume- 1,676 career transactions closed by the team- More than 100 transactions personally closed by McGonigle- Member of the Zillow Advisory Board- Ranked as a top California team within Real Brokerage TechnologiesWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Los Angeles Buyers and Sellers?The RealTrends ranking gives buyers and sellers a way to assess the team's recent sales activity. The Los Angeles market snapshot showed more than 8,400 active listings and 5.8 months of supply. The median sale price was about $1.03 million, up 0.3% from a year earlier.For buyers, the number of listings offers room to compare homes. Once they narrow the search to a neighborhood and a price range, recent sales and a listing's price history can help them decide whether there's room to negotiate.For sellers, the citywide median offers a starting point. The most useful comparisons are recent sales of similar homes nearby and the listings buyers can tour at the same price. Those are the properties a seller is competing with when their home goes on the market.Who Is Jeffery McGonigle?Jeffery McGonigle is the CEO and co-founder of Power Real Estate Group, brokered by The Real Brokerage. From offices in Anaheim and Riverside, the team serves buyers and sellers across Southern California. McGonigle focuses on training agents and improving the support they receive as they guide clients from offer to closing.Buying or selling in Los Angeles, CA? Reach Jeffery McGonigle at Power Real Estate Group at (714) 408-1101.

Jeffery McGonigle

Power Real Estate Group

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Jeffery McGonigle, a Top Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles, Leads a RealTrends Top 10 California Team News Provided By Power Real Estate Group November 17, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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