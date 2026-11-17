The destination will be Level99's largest venue to date, featuring over 50 interactive challenges, original artwork, and a full-service restaurant and bar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Level99, the award-winning entertainment concept for adults and teens that features life-sized mini-games and real-world, social challenges, announces it will open at Oakbrook Center in late winter 2027/2028. Spanning approximately 50,000 square feet, the new venue will be Level99's largest venue to date, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued national expansion.Located in the former Sears space at Oakbrook Center, Level99 will debut with over 50 physical and mental challenges built for groups of 2-6 Players, more than 30 original works of art, and an expansive food and beverage program featuring scratch-made food, handcrafted cocktails, and local beers. The venue will feature 50 collaborative Challenge Rooms and seven head-to-head Duels, testing Players' physical abilities, problem-solving skills, and teamwork. Players can move between games, track performance on dynamic leaderboards, and replay challenges to improve scores and earn rewards. Whether it is a group outing or a date night, Level99 offers a new way to connect and compete.“Oakbrook Center represents an exciting next chapter for Level99 as we continue expanding into new markets,” said Matt DuPlessie, Level99 Founder and CEO.“We're bringing something truly unique to greater Chicago as Level99 is a place that challenges people to think creatively, work together, and have fun in ways they can't find anywhere else.”Beyond its signature challenges, Level99 Chicago - Oakbrook will feature a full-service restaurant and bar with approximately 250 seats serving scratch made food, handcrafted cocktails, and local beers on tap. Designed to accommodate both guests visiting for gameplay and those seeking a standalone dining experience, the venue will have two dedicated entrances. One will lead directly to Level99's gaming Arena, while the other will provide independent access to the restaurant. The venue will also feature dedicated private event spaces to accommodate groups ranging from 15 to 600 guests.“Level99 adds a new dimension to the mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment at Oakbrook Center,” said Serge Khalimsky, Senior General Manager of Oakbrook Center, owned and operated by GGP.“Its multi-faceted concept complements our existing offerings while introducing a unique entertainment experience for our guests.”The opening represents a significant milestone in the brand's national expansion and a strategic partnership with one of the world's leading retail real estate operators. Following the success of its Disney Springs, New England, and DC-area locations and forthcoming openings in West Hartford, CT, Greater Philadelphia, Paramus and Raleigh, Level99 continues its growth in premier shopping and entertainment destinations.Additional details, including the venue's opening timeline, dining offerings, and employment opportunities, will be announced at a later date.For more information, visit or follow @golevel99 on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.ABOUT LEVEL99Level99 is a sprawling playground for adults with over 50 life-sized mini-games where Players take on physical, mental, and skill-based challenges. Each venue also features a scratch-kitchen restaurant and bar. The company designs, prototypes, and builds every game in-house at its production facility in Norwood, Mass. Level99 was founded by location-based entertainment innovator and CEO Matt DuPlessie, who previously founded 5 Wits, and is backed by Act III Holdings, the investment firm led by Panera Bread founder Ron Shaich. Headquartered in Natick, Mass., Level99 operates venues in Natick; Providence, R.I.; Tysons, Va.; Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.; and West Hartford, Conn., with Paramus, N.J.; King of Prussia, Pa.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Oak Brook, Ill. in development. Learn more at level99.

Melanie Hutchinson

TAA PR

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LEVEL99 ANNOUNCES FIRST MIDWEST LOCATION IN GREATER CHICAGO News Provided By TAA PR November 17, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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