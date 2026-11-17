MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Since 1997, MarbleBLU of Manhattan has restored natural stone in homes, co-ops and lobbies from the Upper West Side to Battery Park City. Phones answered 24/7.

- Robert GoldsteinMANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Manhattan homeowners get ready for holiday hosting and winter salt season, Victoria George, a stone restoration expert with more than 20 years at MarbleBLU of Manhattan, is sharing how to restore marble countertops and stone floors instead of replacing them. Her advice covers marble repair, marble polishing and marble sealing, along with limestone restoration, terrazzo restoration and travertine restoration.The holidays are hard on stone at home. Wine, citrus and holiday cooking leave etch marks and stains on marble countertops. Rock salt tracked in from the sidewalk dulls marble, limestone and terrazzo floors in foyers and entry halls, and as it dries inside the stone it can pit the surface. Prewar apartments and brownstones on the Upper West Side and newer condos in Tribeca and Battery Park City see it every winter.“Every stone tells you what happened to it, if you know how to read it,” said Victoria George.“Most of the damage we see came from the wrong cleaner or the wrong advice. When you understand the stone, you can almost always save it.”A leading woman in stone restorationVictoria George is one of the most prominent women in the stone restoration industry. Her expertise keeps her in constant demand: homeowners and interior designers regularly mention her by name in their reviews of MarbleBLU of Manhattan.Victoria George on common stone questions at homeCan an etched or cracked marble countertop be repaired? Usually, yes. Marble countertop repair fills cracks and chips with color-matched material, and etching repair hones the dull spots out before the surface is polished again.Is marble sealing enough to protect a countertop? No. A sealer slows staining but does not stop etching, the dull marks that lemon, wine and vinegar leave on marble. StainLock is an ultra-thin, clear coat that guards against both etching and stains.What is the difference between stone restoration and stone polishing?“Polishing only brings back shine,” said Victoria George.“If you can feel the etch, the scratch or the worn path with your hand, the stone needs restoration, which means honing first. Polishing alone won't fix it.”Can salt damage on a marble or limestone foyer floor be repaired? Usually, yes. Salt residue is cleaned and neutralized, then pitted or dulled stone is honed and polished back to an even finish.What does limestone restoration involve? Limestone is softer and more porous than most marble, so acidic cleaners etch it and oils stain it. MarbleBLU of Manhattan removes etching by diamond honing, draws out stains with poultices, then re-hones and seals floors, vanities and bathroom walls.How is a worn terrazzo floor restored? Terrazzo restoration repairs cracks and chips, grinds and hones out wear, then polishes and seals the floor.Can travertine be restored instead of replaced? Yes. Travertine restoration fills open holes, removes etching and brings back a honed or polished finish on floors, showers and countertops.“Based on our experience, about 99.9 percent of the marble projects we evaluate do not require replacement,” said Robert Goldstein, owner of MarbleBLU of Manhattan.Marble restoration on the Upper West Side and in Downtown ManhattanMarbleBLU of Manhattan provides marble restoration, marble repair, marble polishing and marble sealing for Manhattan homes, including in:. Upper West Side: ZIP codes 10023, 10024, 10025 and 10069. Tribeca: 10007 and 10013. Financial District: 10004, 10005, 10006 and 10038. Battery Park City: 10280 and 10282. Upper East Side, Midtown, Chelsea, Gramercy, Flatiron, Greenwich Village, Soho and all of the Westside, NY.The work includes marble countertop repair, etching repair, marble shower repair, and marble floor cleaning, polishing and sealing in apartments, co-ops, condos and townhouses.Free estimates are available 24/7 at 212-627-2532 or .About MarbleBLU of ManhattanMarbleBLU of Manhattan is a Manhattan marble contractor and stone restoration company founded in 1997, and rated 5.0 stars from 74 Google reviews in Manhattan, NYC as of November 2026. It provides expert marble restoration, stone polishing and stainproof sealing for marble, limestone, travertine, terrazzo, granite and onyx in Manhattan apartments, co-ops, condos and townhouses. The company is a certified StainLock Anti-etch Stainproof applicator, located at 845 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, and answers calls 24/7.

Brandon Cruise

Marbleblu

+1 212-627-2532

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MarbleBLU of Manhattan Restores Limestone, Terrazzo and Marble Across Manhattan News Provided By Marbleblu November 17, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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