Integrated Protection Sunstates and TorchStone

Integrated Protection in Action: Expanding Security Capabilities Across Our Client Portfolio

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Earlier this year, Sunstates Security completed the strategic acquisition of TorchStone Global, a premier global risk mitigation and security firm founded in 2010. Our goal was clear: combine Sunstates' nationwide physical guarding foundation with TorchStone's elite intelligence, risk advisory, and executive protection capabilities to create an integrated, single-source security partner.Across our client portfolio, that vision is already translating into measurable results. Several current Sunstates partners have expanded their existing security programs by integrating TorchStone's specialized solutions into their day-to-day operations-bridging the gap between on-site physical protection and proactive, intelligence-led risk management.Support Across Every Layer of RiskLed by CEO and Co-Founder Frank Rodman, TorchStone continues to operate under its own name and leadership team, preserving the rigor and discretion its clients rely on while backed by Sunstates' national resources. Operating a 24/7 Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) near Nashville, TN, with global reach across 100+ countries, TorchStone provides Sunstates clients with direct access to a comprehensive suite of specialized capabilities:.Protect Executives: High-risk travel logistics, secure transportation, advance work, residential protection, and rapid response following a threat..Secure High-Profile Events: Comprehensive venue assessments, VIP protection, access planning, crowd security, and emergency-response coordination..Investigate Potential Threats: Discreet investigations into threatening communications, suspicious individuals, unwanted attention, online threats, or potential surveillance..Identify Security Gaps: Thorough vulnerability assessments of corporate offices, executive residences, travel procedures, transportation, and existing security programs..Embed Specialized Security Expertise: Dedicated, experienced professionals integrated directly into your organization to manage executive protection, vendor oversight, policies, or daily security operations..Prepare Employees: Practical training in situational awareness, active-threat response, de-escalation, travel security, and emergency preparedness..Prevent Workplace Violence: Behavioral threat evaluations, structured threat-assessment protocols, and manager training to recognize and escalate early warning signs.Beyond corporate facilities and operations, TorchStone also delivers dedicated GSOC monitoring and intelligence-led protection for high-profile individuals, athletes, entertainers, sports leagues, and high-net-worth families.Evolving Together to Meet Modern Threats“TorchStone brings a capability we've never had-an intelligence-led advisory and executive protection practice built by people who are the best at what they do. Through this alignment, our clients now have direct access to an extensive level of security expertise.”- Denis Kelly, CEO of Sunstates SecurityWhether an organization needs to assess vulnerabilities across multiple regional offices, safeguard traveling executives, or strengthen workplace violence prevention protocols, Sunstates and TorchStone now work side by side to deliver complete, end-to-end protection.Explore What's Possible for Your OrganizationIf you are interested in reviewing your current security posture or learning how TorchStone's specialized capabilities can support your broader organizational goals, Contact the Sunstates Team or reach out directly to your Sunstates account representative.Not ready for a conversation just yet? Stay informed on emerging risk and threat trends by following TorchStone Global on LinkedIn and subscribing to receive their monthly Executive Protection (EP) Reports directly in your inbox.

Meredith Rutledge

Sunstates Security

+1 9193386887

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From the Front Line to the Executive Suite: How TorchStone's Capabilities Are Already Elevating Client Security News Provided By Sunstates Security November 17, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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