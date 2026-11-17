Saeed Bin Rashed Al Dhaheri and Bulent Ozbay

SALD Investment plans a significant U.S. presence from 2027, focused on artificial intelligence, healthcare, construction, and real estate.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saeed Bin Rashed Al Dhaheri of SALD Investment and businessman Bulent Ozbay today announced a strategic partnership that will make the United States a central hub for SALD Investment's international growth.In the conversation below, the partners discuss their vision, the technology companies they are backing, and their first construction projects in the Washington, DC area.THE VISION BEHIND THE PARTNERSHIPSaeed Bin Rashed Al Dhaheri: "We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Bulent Ozbay as part of SALD Investment's international expansion. Beginning in 2027, we aim to establish a significant presence in the United States, connecting investment opportunities across North America, the Middle East, and Europe.Our priorities include artificial intelligence, healthcare, construction, and real estate development. We believe combining international capital, expertise, and business relationships will create substantial long-term opportunities."Bulent Ozbay: "Our partnership grew from a friendship built on mutual trust over many years. My experience spans biotechnology, healthcare, technology, engineering, and real estate. Combining these capabilities with Saeed's international investment experience creates a strong foundation for developing businesses in the United States."INVESTMENT FOCUS: XEKTA AND YOUTHERAAl Dhaheri: "Two technology companies attracting our attention are XEKTA and Youthera. XEKTA operates in AI-powered commerce, an emerging industry where intelligent assistants increasingly help consumers discover products, access services, and complete transactions. We believe XEKTA's technology and founding team have significant potential. We are confident in their vision and see opportunities to support their international growth.Youthera focuses on healthcare technology, particularly improving operational efficiency, patient engagement, and service quality. Healthcare innovation is personally meaningful to me. I believe investments should create not only financial returns but also positive impacts on people's lives."Ozbay: "We are particularly excited about XEKTA, an independent technology startup building infrastructure for the next generation of AI-powered commerce. Its platform aims to connect AI assistants with real-world businesses, extending beyond traditional shopping into travel, hotel reservations, and other commercial services.We have strong confidence in XEKTA's founders and their ability to build a significant international technology company. Our interest is in supporting their long-term growth through strategic relationships, business development, and international market access. Youthera also represents a promising opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to healthcare operations and patient services."FIRST U.S. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTSAl Dhaheri: "We are evaluating two real estate development projects in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, one in McLean, Virginia, and another in Maryland. Both have secured their respective land positions and are progressing through planning and regulatory approval processes. Our objective is to combine BICC's international engineering expertise with local development capabilities to create high-quality, sustainable investments."Ozbay: "The McLean project is envisioned as a premium mixed-use development incorporating residential and commercial spaces. Our Maryland project similarly presents opportunities for residential units and retail development. Both projects are progressing through planning and permitting, with development activities anticipated during 2027, subject to necessary approvals. These initiatives could establish the foundation for BICC's broader expansion into the American construction market."NEXT STEPSAl Dhaheri: "Our immediate priority is establishing SALD Investment's U.S. presence and advancing our initial investment opportunities. We intend to support promising technology companies, develop our real estate portfolio, and strengthen commercial connections between the United States and international markets. Our ambition is to build a respected investment organization focused on sustainable growth and meaningful partnerships."Ozbay: "We will continue advancing our construction projects while exploring opportunities to support XEKTA, Youthera, and other innovative businesses. We believe XEKTA's founders are pursuing an important opportunity in the future of commerce, and we look forward to exploring how our international relationships can contribute to their success. For us, 2027 marks the beginning of a long-term partnership connecting technology, investment, engineering, and entrepreneurship across international markets."

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Saeed Bin Rashed Al Dhaheri and Bulent Ozbay Announce Strategic U.S. Partnership News Provided By BIC Contracting November 17, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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