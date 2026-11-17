Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest Dining Gig for Girls in 3rd to 5th Grade to review The Sweetest Restaurants From LA to Paris

Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest Dining Gig for Girls in 3rd to 5th Grade to review The Sweetest Restaurants From LA to Paris

Recruiting for Good is Launching The Sweetest2027 Summer Gig for Bi-Lingual Girls to Review LA's top Restaurants and Help Visitors in 2028

Love to Dine for Good and Support Girls Participate in Recruiting for Good to Do Both (Don't Have to be a parent) to earn the sweetest reward three $1000 Dining Gift Cards to improve your life

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Party Good for You to Celebrate Launching The Sweetest Gigs in LA RSVP with... Open Bar at a Smoothie Shop On The Westside On Saturday Before Thanksgiving

Recruiting for Good funds creative writing and mentoring work program that rewards talented young reviewers with fine dining experiences from LA to Paris

- Carlos Cymerman,Founder, Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest GigsSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has officially launched a new creative writing and mentoring dining experience; 'Mom and Me Lunch Gig ' designed to inspire girls to explore the culinary world and review the sweetest restaurants. Funded directly by the agency's placement services, the program pairs talented young reviewers with hands-on writing guidance and rewards their published work with curated fine dining experiences ranging from Los Angeles to Paris.Girls who land a spot on the dining gig in third grade; have the opportunity to earn gigs for three years and review the sweetest restaurants."We created this sweet 'Mom and Me Lunch' gig to empower girls to find their voice, sharpen their writing skills, and gain real-world work experience doing something they truly love, and spending quality time with mom" said Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "By connecting our staffing placements directly to youth mentorship, we're turning everyday business success into unforgettable culinary adventures from LA to Paris."Because spots are limited to keep mentorship personal, girls cannot apply directly and must be sponsored by a family member. Parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles can secure a spot for a daughter, granddaughter, or niece by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program by introducing Recruiting for Good to a U.S. company hiring full-time professional staff in fields such as Accounting/Finance, Engineering, IT, Marketing, HR, or Sales. Once Recruiting for Good completes a successful placement, the referring family member unlocks a sponsored gig for their young relative-along with a luxury reward (dining, travel, or 'VIP Tix' gift card rewards for themselves) to improve quality of life.Each selected participant will receive $100 dining gift cards to sponsor mom-and-daughter lunches at NJ/NY, Vegas restaurants in Fall 2026, and Los Angeles restaurants in Spring 2027(adding more cities in US Summer 2027, including international cities: Dublin, London, and Sydney). Girls who excel in their initial reviews will have the opportunity to earn additional restaurant review gigs.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Girls on 'The Sweetest Gigs' discover their passion, purpose, and play. We teach them meaningful life and work values that will transform their life including; 'use your talent for good,' do something good for you (fulfillment), do something good for the community (be of service), and make your parents/grandparents proud."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, and Operations (HR, Marketing, Sales) and using placement fees to fund social causes we care about, including The Sweetest Gigs. Find more details about the program and mission at Recruiting for Good: .Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Girls. We have created over 100 unique gigs, served over 100 girls. Recruiting for Good Founder created The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring work program) and methodology Girls Design TomorrowTM (based on 3000 hours of personal mentoring hours with daughters and mothers).Parents, grandparents, and aunties participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to secure a spot on The Sweetest Dining Gig; "Mom and Me Lunch' for 3rd to 5th Grade girls (anywhere in the USA). Girls who land a spot on the dining gig in third grade; have the opportunity to earn gigs for three years. Girls review The Sweetest Restaurants from LA to Paris .Parents, grandparents, or aunties participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn a spot on The Sweetest Summer Gig in LA for Bi-lingual girls fluent in Chinese, French, Italian, or Spanish, Girls in 4th and Fifth Grade. Girls who land the summer gig choose a restaurant to review; and Recruiting for Good sponsors a daughter- mother lunch (with $100 dining gift cards). Girls who excel in their initial reviews will have the opportunity to earn additional restaurant review gigs. The five girls will work to create a list of top restaurants reviewed to help inform international visitors of the best dining choices in LA. .Love to Dine for Good and Support Girls; participate in Recruiting for Good referral Program to earn three $1000 gift cards for favorite restaurants or dining delivery service. (Don't have to be a parent or have kids to enjoy the sweetest rewards that improve life)Love to gift mom or grandma dining participate in Recruiting for Good to gift her the sweetest retirement perk three $1000 gift cards for her favorite restaurants anywhere in USA .Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring The Sweetest Party Good for You to Celebrate Launching The Sweetest Gigs in LA RSVP with... (learn location to meet) Open Bar at a Smoothie Shop On The Westside On Saturday November 21st, 2026 at 11am, weekend Before Thanksgiving If You are An LA Parent Subscriber and Found Our Article Inspiring...RSVP to Bring Your Daughter in 3rd, 4th, or 5th Grade to Our Sweet Social Party!Media Contact:...

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

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Recruiting for Good Launches New Gig for Girls to Review the Sweetest Restaurants News Provided By Recruiting for Good November 17, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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