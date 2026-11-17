Website before and after

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PressReleaseEvents is an affordable place to publish business news and promote upcoming events.

- Tere Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PressReleaseEvents, originally established in May 2024 and powered by Diversity News Media Brands, with sponsorship from Diversity News Internet Services, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned online publishing platform.

Rebuilt to provide a more streamlined publishing experience, the upgraded website offers small businesses, nonprofits, publicists, entertainers, and community organizers a self-service destination to promote upcoming events for free and publish official press releases through clearly priced packages.

To showcase the transformation, the platform has introduced a "Before & After" visual presentation highlighting its evolution from a basic community blog-style website into a more comprehensive event promotion and press release publishing platform.

"When we founded PressReleaseEvents in 2024, our vision was to make media publishing and event promotion more accessible to businesses, organizations, and individuals," said Tere Hernandez, President and CEO of Diversity News Media Brands. "This 2026 redesign represents an important step forward in that mission. We have introduced improved submission tools, streamlined publishing workflows, and expanded features that give users greater control over managing and promoting their news and events."

Platform Improvements and New Features The redesigned PressReleaseEvents introduces several improvements intended to make publishing and event promotion more accessible and efficient:

Redesigned Website Experience: The original 2024–2025 website featured a straightforward, text-focused layout. The redesigned platform introduces a more visual, organized, and action-oriented interface that makes it easier for visitors to explore publishing and event promotion services.

Free Event Listings: Event organizers can continue submitting upcoming events at no cost. The upgraded event management features also include direct Google Calendar integration, allowing prospective attendees to add events to their calendars.

Guided Submission Form and Live Pricing Calculator: The new submission process includes interactive tools that track word counts, keyword tags, and applicable package pricing as users complete their submissions, helping provide greater transparency before checkout.

Private Customer Dashboard: Registered customers can access a private dashboard to manage multiple submissions, download receipts, and monitor publishing and editorial approval statuses.

Categorized Newsroom and Social Sharing: Published press releases are organized into searchable categories, including Product Launches, Company Announcements, Community Involvement, and Awards & Recognitions. Integrated social sharing options support distribution through LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and email.

Affordable Publishing Packages and Banner Advertising: Press release packages include Basic ($19.99), Standard ($29.99), and Premium ($39.99) options. Additional promotional opportunities include optional social media promotion starting at $5 per platform and banner advertising placements in desktop (970 × 90) and mobile (320 × 100) formats.

Businesses, public relations professionals, nonprofit organizations, and event organizers are invited to explore the redesigned platform, create a free account, list upcoming events at no cost, or submit a press release.

Visit to learn more.

About PressReleaseEvents

PressReleaseEvents is an affordable place to publish business news and promote upcoming events. Press release packages are priced up front, and event listings are always free. Founded in May 2024 and powered by Diversity News Media Brands, with sponsorship from Diversity News Internet Services, the platform connects organizations and individuals with readers and event-goers through accessible online publishing and promotional opportunities.

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Media Contact:

PressReleaseEvents Media Relations

Website:

Contact Form: contact-us/

Esteban Steven Escobar

PressReleaseEvents Media Relations

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PressReleaseEvents Launches Redesigned Platform with Free Event Listings and Self-Service Publishing News Provided By PressLaunch November 17, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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