IHH names three new board members: Witte, Gray, and Kalia.

- Philip OchoaBOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- James Witte, Carmen Gray and Sumrin Kalia bring expertise in immigration research, education, communications and community engagement.The Immigrant Hall of Honor (IHH) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished individuals to its Board of Directors: James Witte, Carmen Gray and Sumrin Kalia. Their combined experience in academia, education, communications, community engagement and worldwide exposure will strengthen the organization's mission to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions immigrants have made to the United States.The three new directors bring complementary backgrounds and perspectives:.James Witte, Ph.D., is the retired founding director of the Institute for Immigration Research and Professor Emeritus of Sociology at George Mason University. A Harvard-educated scholar and published author, Dr. Witte brings extensive expertise in immigration research and the economic and social contributions of immigrants to American society..Carmen Gray is an accomplished educator, published writer and communications professional with more than 35 years of experience in education, strategic communications and community engagement. Her background in building partnerships, mentoring diverse learners and developing effective communications will support IHH's educational and public outreach initiatives..Sumrin Kalia, Ph.D., is a political sociologist whose academic research focuses on civic engagement, civil society and community belonging. With international teaching, research and community service experience, she brings a valuable perspective on immigrant experiences, cultural understanding and the importance of inclusive communities."We are delighted to welcome James, Carmen and Sumrin to our Board of Directors," said Philip Ochoa, Chairman of the Board of the Immigrant Hall of Honor. "Their collective expertise, leadership and commitment to education will help us expand public awareness of the remarkable achievements of immigrants and the positive impact they have made throughout American history."About the Immigrant Hall of HonorThe Immigrant Hall of Honor is dedicated to providing positive recognition of immigrants, celebrating their accomplishments, fostering greater respect for immigrants and educating the public about their important contributions to the United States. The organization pursues its mission through a nonpartisan, nonpolitical approach, emphasizing inspiring personal stories, historical achievements and the enduring value of immigrant contributions to American society.The Immigrant Hall of Honor is a nonprofit museum initiative that documents, preserves, and honors the achievements of immigrants and their descendants and the many ways those contributions have shaped the United States. Through its inductee recognition program, storytelling project, and digital museum, the organization makes immigrant experiences and accomplishments more visible, accessible, and enduring. Through education, recognition, and storytelling, the Immigrant Hall of Honor seeks to inspire greater appreciation for the immigrants who have helped build America's history, culture, economy, and communities.

Jen Ring

IMMIGRANT HALL OF HONOR

+1 301-395-0218

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Immigrant Hall of Honor Welcomes Three New Members to Its Board of Directors News Provided By IMMIGRANT HALL OF HONOR November 17, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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