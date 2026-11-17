LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Price of War Symposium are proud to recognize Citi as the Official Sponsor of the Price of War Symposium Defence Tech Innovation Award.The Price of War Symposium Defence Tech Innovation Award will be made to the nation of Ukraine, and be accepted by a representative Ukrainian dignitary. This Award recognises the technology category that has had the single greatest impact on the war to date - and has most effectively navigated the path from battlefield need, to regulatory approval, to mass deployment.Since February 2022, Ukraine has done more to reshape modern warfare than any conflict since World War II. Faced with an existential threat, the country has transformed battlefield necessity into extraordinary technological innovation, at a pace few defense establishments could match.Citi has been present in Ukraine for more than 25 years and has maintained continuous operations in the country since the start of the full-scale invasion. This longstanding commitment provides a particularly meaningful connection to an award recognizing the innovation, resilience and ingenuity that have emerged from Ukraine during the war.The Award itself has been designed and handcrafted by our partner, Lasvit, a renowned Czech design and glassmaking house that unites centuries-old Bohemian craftsmanship with contemporary design and technology.Join us on 19 November 2026 at the Price of War Symposium at Church House Westminster for the presentation of this awardTo learn more about the Symposium and to apply for a ticket:About The Price of War SymposiumThe fifth annual Price of War Symposium is chaired and co-founded by Susan E. Walton and this year's symposium takes as its theme Next Generation Allied Resilience: Industrial Resurgence, Space Hegemony and Capital Realignment, and explores a defining geopolitical question: not just whether we are resilient, but who our allies are and what commitments we owe them. As traditional alliances such as NATO, Five Eyes, and the US and Europe transatlantic partnership face growing strain, new public and private coalitions are emerging around industrial capacity, supply chains, critical infrastructure, space and orbital infrastructure, and strategic investment.About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and servicesAdditional information may be found at CitiAbout LASVITLasvit is a Bohemian design and artisan house bringing thousand years of glassmaking craftsmanship into the future by making sublime glass and light creations that are loved globally. We design and produce site-specific glass lighting installations, lighting and glassware collections, and artisanal glass for architecture. Through our work, we strive to find what is overshadowed by superficial beauty. We are after meaningful, human, and even mind-healing experiences-a source of joy and fulfilment that material possessions often cannot replicateAdditional information may be found at lasvitAbout the CERGE-EI FoundationCERGE-EI Foundation supports market-based economic development across Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia through its innovative programmes and support for the Prague-based Center for Economic Research and Graduate Education – Economics Institute (CERGE-EI). Together, the Foundation and CERGE-EI have reached over 500,000 students who serve in leadership positions across sectors. In 2022, we launched the Price of War symposium series in London, bringing together world-renowned experts to analyse the economic impact of today's global conflicts.Find out more at cerge-ei-foundation

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Presentation of the Price of War Symposium Defence Tech Innovation Award – official sponsor Citi News Provided By Cliveden Advisory November 17, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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