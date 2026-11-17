Amy Green, a top real estate agent in Carmel Valley, CA, earns FastExpert's 2026 Five Star Agent Award, backed by 362 five-star reviews.

CARMEL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Green has earned recognition from FastExpert for the feedback she's received from buyers and sellers.With over 25 years in San Diego County real estate, Green has built a reputation as a top real estate agent in Carmel Valley, CA, by helping clients make decisions about pricing, offers, and timing throughout a purchase or sale.Buying or selling in Carmel Valley? Call Amy Green at Amy Green Coastal Premier Properties at (858) 342-3068.What Did FastExpert Recognize Amy Green For?FastExpert named Green a 2026 Five Star Agent, recognizing her record of positive client feedback. For buyers and sellers comparing agents, those reviews offer a look at what clients remember about working with Green, including how she explains their options and keeps them informed as a sale moves toward closing.FastExpert also named Green a 2026 Top Agent in Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach.“I'm grateful to FastExpert for this recognition, and especially to the clients who took the time to share their experiences,” says Green.“There's a lot to think through when you're buying or selling a home, and I appreciate the trust people place in me when they ask for help with those decisions.”What Is Amy Green's Experience in Carmel Valley?Green represents buyers and sellers in Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA, as well as in nearby communities such as Encinitas and Carlsbad. She works with clients relocating to the area, homeowners planning their next move, and sellers preparing a property for market.For buyers getting to know Carmel Valley, Green helps compare what's available at their price point and what similar homes have sold for. For sellers, she uses recent sales and competing listings to help decide how much preparation makes sense and where to set the asking price.Experience Proof Points- Named a 2026 FastExpert Five Star Agent- 362 five-star reviews from buyers and sellers- 25 years of real estate experience across San Diego County- 1,577 closed career transactions- $1 billion in career sales volume- Consistently recognized among the top 1% of San Diego agents for productionWhat Do the Carmel Valley Market Numbers Say?According to Redfin, the median sale price in Carmel Valley reached $2,093,998 over the three months ending October 2026, up 50.9% from the same period a year earlier. Over that same period, the median price per square foot fell 1.3% to $794. Homes spent a median of 42 days on the market, up from 37 days a year earlier. Redfin reported 81 homes sold in October, compared with 92 the previous October.Redfin reported a 98.7% sale-to-list price ratio. About a quarter of homes sold above asking, and nearly a third of listings had a price reduction. For buyers, a home's price history and recent sales of similar properties can help show when there's room to negotiate. For sellers, Amy Green recommends looking at what comparable homes have sold for and what buyers can tour today before setting the asking price.Who Is Amy Green?Amy Green is a real estate professional with Amy Green Coastal Premier Properties, serving Carmel Valley, Encinitas, Carlsbad, and surrounding San Diego County communities. Her practice spans coastal and inland neighborhoods, giving her a broad view of the choices buyers and sellers face when moving within the region.Green keeps clients informed about what's happening and what needs their attention. When an inspection, counteroffer, or change in timing calls for a decision, she walks clients through their options and gives them room to consider what works for them.

Amy Green

Amy Green

+1 (858) 342-3068

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Top Real Estate Agent in Carmel Valley, CA, Amy Green Earns FastExpert Five Star Agent Award News Provided By Amy Green November 17, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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