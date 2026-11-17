MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 100+ hiring organisations and 1,000+ advertised job opportunities put practical recruitment at the heart of a career festival with two decades of outcomes Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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20 editions: more than 30,000 Emiratis supported in employment and career development since launch (organiser figures). 100+ hiring organisations and 1,000+ job opportunities promoted for 2026 (Informa event listing). 44% of exhibitors surveyed reported recruiting candidates directly at the 2025 event (organiser survey). ADNOC Technical Academy introduces a 360° recruitment journey, while PwC highlights its long-term Emirati talent development.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 opened its 20th edition today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The exhibition was officially inaugurated by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan and His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council. Over three days, more than 100 hiring organisations from the public and private sectors will meet Emirati graduates, jobseekers and professionals, with the organiser promoting more than 1,000 job opportunities alongside career guidance and direct access to recruitment teams.

The story of this edition lies in what happens inside the stands. At the ADNOC Technical Academy stand, a visit can go beyond an introductory conversation and become a tangible step in the recruitment process. The Academy has designed its stand as an end-to-end journey, taking young Emiratis from registering their interest through to booking a test appointment, a practical example of what direct contact with employers can achieve.

Dr. Saleh Hashem Al Hashmi, General Manager, ADNOC Technical Academy, said:“We are proud to take part in Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026. This year, we have transformed our stand into a complete 360-degree recruitment journey, where young Emiratis do more than learn about ADNOC Technical Academy (ATA). They take practical steps towards their future, from registration to booking a test appointment. We look forward to attracting outstanding and ambitious young Emiratis who are ready to take on responsibility and build lasting careers in this vital sector.”

The 2026 exhibitor list brings together organisations across energy, banking, aviation, government, technology and professional services. Among those participating are Abu Dhabi Police, Ministry of Defence, ADIB, FAB, Modon, ADNOC Technical Academy, NMDC Group, Etihad, Etisalat and PwC. The breadth of sectors allows visitors to discuss current vacancies, training and career progression directly with the people involved in recruitment.

At PwC Middle East, recruitment is linked to development through the Watani programme, which supports UAE nationals from early-career entry through to experienced roles, with access to training and professional qualifications.

Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner and Emiratisation Leader, PwC Middle East, said:“Investing in Emirati talent is an investment in the UAE's future. Through our Watani programme, we are creating meaningful career pathways that give UAE Nationals the experience, skills and opportunities to grow, lead and make an impact. With more than 250 Emiratis across our business today, we are proud of the progress we have made, but our ambition goes further. Our continued participation in leading career fairs such as Tawdheef x Zaheb reflects our commitment to connecting with the next generation of Emirati business leaders.”

Fadi Harb, Events Director at inD, the event organiser, said:“For many candidates, the most useful conversation is the one that explains what a job really involves and where it can lead. Employers need the same clarity about the people they hope to recruit. After 20 editions, our focus is on making those meetings worthwhile, through direct access to hiring teams and practical guidance that visitors can use beyond the event.”

The exhibition's twentieth edition is backed by a record that extends beyond attendance. The organiser says Tawdheef × Zaheb has supported more than 30,000 Emiratis in finding work or advancing their careers since its launch. At the 2025 event, 44% of exhibitors surveyed reported recruiting candidates directly on site, a result that points to the value of meeting applicants face to face.

Visitors can also access one-to-one career counselling, CV and LinkedIn reviews, mock interviews and expert-led workshops. Sessions on the opening-day agenda include“Beyond the CV: How to Stand Out in Today's UAE Job Market?” and“Future-Ready Emiratis: Skills for a Changing World”, offering practical advice to candidates who are still assessing where their strengths best fit.

Alongside recruitment, the Entrepreneurship Zone and the Tawdheef Emirati Entrepreneurs Competition give visitors another view of their professional future. Organised with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, the competition is scheduled to recognise four winners on 19 November, each receiving AED 5,000 and an opportunity to present their venture.

For a visitor, the difference may be an interview, a stronger application or a booked assessment. For an employer, it may be the first meeting with a future colleague. After two decades, those practical next steps remain the measure of what a career event can achieve.

Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 runs until 19 November, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free for registered UAE nationals. Information and registration: informaconnect/tawdheef.

About Tawdheef × Zaheb:

Now in its 20th edition, Tawdheef × Zaheb brings Emirati graduates, jobseekers and professionals together with public- and private-sector employers. The event combines recruitment, practical career guidance and entrepreneurship activities. It is organised by inD, part of the Informa group.