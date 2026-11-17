Under The Patronage Of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026 Opens Its 20Th Edition In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 100+ hiring organisations and 1,000+ advertised job opportunities put practical recruitment at the heart of a career festival with two decades of outcomes Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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20 editions: more than 30,000 Emiratis supported in employment and career development since launch (organiser figures).
100+ hiring organisations and 1,000+ job opportunities promoted for 2026 (Informa event listing).
44% of exhibitors surveyed reported recruiting candidates directly at the 2025 event (organiser survey).
ADNOC Technical Academy introduces a 360° recruitment journey, while PwC highlights its long-term Emirati talent development.
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