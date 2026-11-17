A healthy diet is super important for your gut. Let's check out some high-fiber fruits that help prevent constipation and boost your gut health.

1. Orange

Packed with Vitamin C and fiber, oranges are great for fighting constipation and keeping your gut happy.

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2. Guava

Guavas are loaded with fiber. Eating them helps improve digestion and protects your gut health.

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3. Banana

Having fiber-rich bananas is an easy way to get rid of constipation and maintain a healthy gut.

4. Apple

Apples have plenty of fiber. They do a great job at preventing constipation and keeping your gut in top shape.

5. Passion Fruit

Eating fiber-rich passion fruit helps with better digestion and takes care of your gut health.

6. Pear

Pears are packed with dietary fiber. Eating them boosts digestion and supports a healthy gut.

7. Kiwi

Kiwis are full of fiber. Adding them to your diet helps clear constipation, improves digestion, and keeps your gut healthy.