

According to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs and Apollo Global Management are expected to underwrite the offering.

Funds associated with BlackRock and KKR have also made financing commitments Microsoft, Meta and Oracle recently announced plans to raise funds for AI expansion.

SpaceX (SPCX) could begin selling bonds worth around $4 billion this week as part of its $40 billion financing plan to expand its AI computing business.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs (GS) and Apollo Global Management (APO) are expected to be the underwriters of the sale.

SPCX shares were up 2.9% at the time of writing.

SPCX's $40B Financing To Buy Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips

In October, SpaceX announced a $40 billion financing commitment to acquire Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin chips for its computing infrastructure. Under the proposed arrangement, a special-purpose company managed by Apollo-backed Atlas SP will purchase the chips and lease them to SpaceX for five years.

Funds associated with BlackRock (BLK) and KKR (KKR) also made financing commitments.

The structure is designed to keep the borrowing off SpaceX's balance sheet and protect its investment-grade credit ratings, the report read.

At the time of writing, SpaceX had not responded to Stocktwits' request for a comment on the Bloomberg report.

Big Tech Turns To Bonds For AI Expansion

SpaceX's financing plans come amid a wave of borrowing by major technology companies to fund expensive AI infrastructure projects. Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) announced a $25 billion bond offering, its first U.S. debt sale since 2017.

Meanwhile, Oracle (ORCL) announced plans to sell $10 billion in bonds earlier this month, alongside a roughly $10 billion stock offering, to support its AI and cloud expansion. Meta Platforms is also reportedly targeting at least $20 billion in a multi-currency investment-grade bond deal to fund its ongoing operations and capital needs.

Last week, Wells Fargo said that heavy borrowing in the technology sector is beginning to strain investor demand for corporate bonds.

Retail Remains 'Bullish' On SPCX

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

SPCX shares have gained 4.5% so far in 2026.

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