

According to Investing, Goldman Sachs believes United Natural Foods is well positioned to benefit from the current food-at-home inflation backdrop.

Seven out of 11 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', while three rate the stock 'Buy' and one rates it 'Sell', according to Koyfin. UNFI is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Dec. 8, with analysts expecting approximately $7.80 billion in revenue and $0.68 in EPS, according to Fiscal.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs cited further runway for strong EBITDA growth, supported by the company's outsized exposure to the higher-growth natural and organic category, improved execution following operational changes, and continued progress in network optimization.

According to The Fly, Goldman Sachs upgraded UNFI to 'Buy' from 'Neutral' and raised its price target to $60 from $49, implying approximately 15% upside potential from the current level.

UNFI shares traded 7% higher at the time of writing.

Seven out of 11 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', while three rate the stock 'Buy' and one rates it 'Sell', according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $39.50 to $61, with an average of $51.50.

Current Food-At-Home Inflation Backdrop Could Benefit UNFI

According to Investing, Goldman Sachs believes United Natural Foods is well positioned to benefit from the current food-at-home inflation backdrop, with a potential reacceleration expected to support revenue and margins.

The firm also highlighted UNFI's cost-plus wholesale contracts, which could allow the distributor to benefit from higher food prices through forward-buying opportunities and procurement gains, the report added.

Investing also reported that most of UNFI's product categories are tied to percentage markups, while meat is an exception and represents a relatively small exposure. Goldman believes softer meat trends, alongside higher inflation across other product categories, could create a favorable setup for the company's gross profit dollars and margin rate.

UNFI Earnings

United Natural Foods is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on December 8, before the market opens. According to Fiscal, analysts expect adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $0.68 on revenue of $7.80 billion.

In its fiscal 2027 outlook issued in September, UNFI projected net sales of $31.2 billion to $31.8 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 to $3.50, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $730 million to $780 million.

How Retail Views UNFI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'neutral', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

UNFI shares have gained approximately 48% year-to-date.

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