MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A delegation from the General Women's Union (GWU) and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood conveyed the condolences of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,“Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to the families of victims of the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed the lives of 10 Emiratis and four Indian residents and left around 30 injured.

The delegation conveyed Sheikha Fatima's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, both citizens and residents, expressing solidarity with those affected. They prayed for mercy upon the deceased, patience and solace for their families, and a speedy recovery for all those injured.

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The victims' families expressed appreciation for the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the country's commitment to strengthening social solidarity and providing support and care to citizens and residents in all circumstances.

They also expressed their sincere gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for her heartfelt condolences and compassion, which helped ease their grief.

The delegation, who included Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, alongside several other representatives, visited two mourning gatherings to offer condolences to the bereaved families.

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