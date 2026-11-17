Mother Of The Nation Offers Condolences To Families Of Fujairah Crash Victims
The delegation conveyed Sheikha Fatima's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, both citizens and residents, expressing solidarity with those affected. They prayed for mercy upon the deceased, patience and solace for their families, and a speedy recovery for all those injured.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
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The victims' families expressed appreciation for the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the country's commitment to strengthening social solidarity and providing support and care to citizens and residents in all circumstances.
They also expressed their sincere gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for her heartfelt condolences and compassion, which helped ease their grief.
The delegation, who included Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, alongside several other representatives, visited two mourning gatherings to offer condolences to the bereaved families.ALSO READ
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