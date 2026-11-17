Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes, 17 Feared Dead
According to the channel, the An-12 was en route from Novosibirsk to Kansk, carrying spare parts. The crew issued a distress signal shortly before the crash.
The aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting an emergency landing.Read also: Military helicopter crash es in Russia - social media
A technical malfunction is being cited as the preliminary cause of the crash.
The aircraft came down in a field near the village of Yagunovo, approximately five kilometers from the airfield.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed six Russian aircraft and ten multiple launch rocket systems in October.
Photo: Wikipedia
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