MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said this in Brussels ahead of ameeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I think we've just seen another example of Ukrainian ingenuity and Ukraine's absolute determination to defend itself against Russian aggression and we stand with Ukraine as they do that," he said.

Streeting noted that Russian casualties are at intolerably high levels as a direct result of his illegal and unnecessary war, while the economic costs on Russia and its citizens have been catastrophic, and“all of those lives and all of those economic costs are coming with little to no gain.”

"This has been a terrible year for Vladimir Putin," Streeting said.

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He noted that the frontline had barely shifted, while Ukraine continued to show extraordinary resilience, courage and ingenuity.

Commenting on the prospects for peace talks, Streeting stressed that any agreement to end the war must be acceptable to Ukraine.

"There can be no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine. The UK and our allies will back Ukraine to the hilt," he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of European countries' involvement in shaping the continent's future security architecture.

"There can be no decisions about Europe without Europe," Streeting said, noting that European countries are increasing defense spending and deepening military and economic cooperation.

He also welcomed the European Union's more active role in supporting Ukraine, describing the bloc as a key partner for the United Kingdom.

Photo: AA