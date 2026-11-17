MENAFN - UkrinForm) Markus Reisner, head of the Officer Training Institute at the Theresian Military Academy and a colonel in the Austrian Armed Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Following the first attack in 2022, the Russians began building a dense network of sensors and barriers around the bridge, subjecting vehicles to security inspections and introducing additional measures to protect against air attacks and drone strikes. Despite all this, Ukraine has managed to bring down the arch of the bridge's road section. This is another impressive success,” Reisner said.

The Austrian military expert noted that the attack involved a combination of propeller-driven and jet-powered drones, as well as cruise missiles.

“Decoy drones drew the attention of Russian radar systems away from the attack drones, while the mass deployment of attack drones overwhelmed air defenses, ultimately leading to the destruction of the bridge arch,” he said.

In Reisner's view, the operation is also intended to help Ukraine regain the initiative in the information space and demonstrate its military capabilities amid ongoing negotiations, presenting itself as“a militarily strong, capable, and proactive party.”

He said this was why Ukraine had stepped up drone strikes against targets deep inside Russia in recent weeks. The attacks in recent days have been the most extensive in several months. At the same time, the expert believes Ukraine needed a particularly high-profile success, which is why the Kerch Bridge was targeted once again.

Assessing the bridge's military and logistical significance, Reisner noted that previous damage had already made it impossible or severely restricted its use for transporting heavy cargo. This prompted Russia to begin building an alternative railway route through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

“As a result, the Kerch Bridge has now largely lost its former significance. At the same time, Ukrainian drones are also striking the railway line and other supply routes in southern Ukraine, using medium-range UAVs,” the expert said.

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Reisner also emphasized that the Kserch Bridge remains primarily a symbol of prestige for Russia. Therefore, successful Ukrainian strikes against it are significant not only militarily but also in information terms.

The Austrian colonel also highlighted the potential impact of the collapsed bridge arch on maritime navigation.

“Under certain circumstances, the collapsed bridge arch could also pose a significant obstruction to navigation, potentially blocking Russian shipping from the Sea of Azov,” he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Ukrainian Defense Forces strike overnight on November 17 caused thearch and a span of the Kerch Bridge's road section to collapse. The railway section of the bridge was also damaged.

The Kerch Bridge has been targeted in Ukrainian operations several times. In October 2022, it was damaged in an explosion involving a truck carrying explosives. In July 2023, Ukraine successfully used naval surface drones to strike the bridge. In June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out an underwater explosion targeting the bridge's supports with two explosive charges weighing 1,100 kg each. According to the SBU, the underwater structures of the supports sustained significant damage.

Photo: ASTRA