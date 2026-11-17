MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the remarks at the opening of the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Brussels on Tuesday, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Last month, Ukraine regained more territory than it lost through successful counteroffensive operations. Meanwhile, Russian forces suffered losses of more than 50,000 personnel. This is the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022,” Pistorius said.

He noted that Russia continues to expand its arsenal of attack drones and ballistic missiles, intensifying strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as it fails to achieve military success on the battlefield.

According to the minister, Russia will apparently once again turn winter into a weapon, stepping up attacks on critical infrastructure as freezing temperatures set in.“Russia may deliberately seek to trigger humanitarian emergencies in Kyiv, Odesa, and other major cities in an attempt to break the Ukrainian people's resistance,” Pistorius said.

He warned that the success of such a Russian strategy would have dramatic consequences not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole.

“We cannot accept Russia deliberately terrorizing civilians with air strikes here on our continent, right before our eyes,” the minister stressed.

UK urges allies at Ramstein to commit to military support for Ukraine through

He urged partners to act jointly and decisively, increase sanctions pressure on Russia, step up diplomatic efforts and, above all, scale up military support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total personnel losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately1,627,040 as of November 17, 2026, including 1,620 over the previous 24 hours.