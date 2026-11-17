MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the plan at a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) in Brussels, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“We will also provide new high-performance radars to improve the air picture. They will form an important component of the future Freyja air defense system,” Pistorius said.

He said that around ten countries are currently involved in advancing the development of Freyja.

The minister emphasized that air defense remains the top priority of Germany's military assistance to Ukraine.

He said Germany had arranged large-scale programs to supply guided missiles for Patriot systems and would continue delivering IRIS-T systems and missiles.

Ramstein: Zelensky proposes swapping partners'and IRIS-T missile stockpiles for future deliveries

In addition, Berlin is preparing to integrate IRIS-T missiles into Norway's NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, giving Ukraine greater flexibility in deploying these munitions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine hoped to test the new Freyja anti-ballistic missile defense system as early as this winter. The system is being developed jointly with European partners under a project that combines Ukrainian missile technology with European radars, sensors, and command-and-control systems.