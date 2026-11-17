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United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that companies are building more than 22 missile plants to meet a backlog of orders for US weapons.

"Companies are building more than 22 missile plants to build Patriots and THAAD systems, Tomahawks, and everything else," Trump said at a US-ASEAN dinner.

The American leader also praised US military equipment's track record, saying its performance in Venezuela and Iran has demonstrated it was the best in the world.

United States President Donald Trump praised the pending trade agreement with Thailand as an "incredible victory for both countries."

"I look forward to finalizing the details of our formal agreement in the coming weeks. Our staff is working on it very diligently," Trump said at a joint address with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines. The two leaders then signed a joint statement before the conclusion of the final deal.

Under the proposed treaty, Thailand agreed to eliminate nearly all tariffs on products imported from the US, while Washington maintained a 19% baseline duty on Thai goods.