MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Gold prices fell for the sixth straight session, declining by Rs 1,400 to Rs 1.38 lakh per 10 grams, and silver crashed 5 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 1.69 lakh per kg in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global sentiment and a stronger rupee.

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The rate of the yellow metal with 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's close of Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The metal has shed Rs 8,300, or nearly 6 per cent, since November 9.

Silver also bore the brunt of the sell-off, tumbling Rs 9,500, or 5.3 per cent, to Rs 1,69,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes), its lowest level in a year. It had closed at Rs 1.79 lakh per kg in the preceding session.

The white metal witnessed a similar level on November 13 last year, when it traded around 1,69,000 per kg in the local market.

Silver price has shed Rs 25,000, or 13 per cent, in eight sessions since November 5.

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“Domestic gold prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, tracking subdued global trends, while a stronger Indian rupee added to the downside pressure,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities.

The rupee's appreciation to 93.51 against the US dollar, its strongest level since April, added to the pressure on domestic bullion, he added.

In overseas markets, spot gold stayed unchanged at USD 3,856.61 per ounce, while silver rose 1 per cent to USD 47.44 per ounce.

“Spot gold prices have recovered some ground on Tuesday after dropping to a one-year low as Fed hike bets build,” said Saish Sawant, Research Analyst of Commodities at Emkay Global Financial Services.

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The yellow metal is still about 31.5 per cent below January's record level of USD 5,602 an ounce, and is on course for its worst year since 2015. The driver is monetary policy, he added.

Sawant pointed out that higher US bond yields and a dollar near a 19-month high have increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold-backed ETFs also recorded weekly outflows of around 1,58,000 ounces.

The minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 meeting, due on Wednesday, will be the next major trigger for bullion, he added.

On the outlook, Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said precious metals are likely to remain under downside pressure in the near term as markets prepare for a possible rate hike in December and the first half of next year.