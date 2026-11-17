MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a youth accused of allegedly threatening a neighbour and his family members with an INSAS rifle, observing that his release at this stage could“jeopardise” the fairness of the ongoing investigation.

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The court of Special Mobile Magistrate PT&E, Srinagar, Massarat Jabeen dismissed the bail application of Junaid ul Yousuf Bandh, son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Yousuf Bandh, in connection with FIR No. 123/2026 registered at Police Station Nigeen.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered following a complaint by Hilal Shah of Saderbal Hazratbal Srinagar, who alleged that the accused and his father had been continuously harassing and intimidating him and his family.

The complainant alleged that on November 8 around 9:30 am, the accused came out carrying a rifle and threatened him and his family members with dire consequences. The incident was reportedly captured by CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

During the investigation, police seized an INSAS rifle, one magazine and 40 rounds of ammunition. The court was informed that the weapon had been officially allotted to the Personal Security Officer (PSO) deployed with retired DySP Mohammad Yousuf Bandh, father of the accused.

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Taking note of the circumstances surrounding the weapon, the court observed that the manner in which it allegedly came into the possession of the accused, including its custody and movement, required detailed investigation.

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The court observed that police-issued weapons were entrusted to designated personnel for lawful official purposes and public security and were not meant to be used as instruments of private intimidation or to settle neighbourhood disputes.

It observed that the alleged use or display of a firearm in a residential locality had the potential to create fear and insecurity among the complainant's family and other residents.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, citing the possibility of the accused influencing or intimidating the complainant and other material witnesses. It also submitted that several crucial investigative steps were yet to be completed, including forensic examination of CCTV footage, scientific examination through FSL/DPL Srinagar and questioning of the PSO to whom the rifle had been allotted.

The court noted that the investigation was required to establish the chain of custody of the weapon, the circumstances in which it allegedly came into the accused's possession and whether electronic and oral evidence corroborated the complaint.

The court further observed that the complainant and the accused were neighbours, making the apprehension of direct or indirect pressure on the complainant and his family a relevant consideration while deciding the bail application.

While taking note of the accused's status as a student, permanent residence and willingness to cooperate with the investigation, the court held that these factors did not sufficiently address the concerns regarding possible witness intimidation and the pending examination of material evidence.

The court clarified that the invocation of Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) did not, by itself, create an absolute statutory bar against bail. However, it said the overall circumstances and investigative requirements weighed against the accused's release at this stage.

“The balance, at this stage, tilts against grant of bail,” the court observed, holding that the accused's release would be premature.

The bail application was accordingly dismissed, with liberty to the accused to approach the court afresh in case of a material change in circumstances, including completion of the pending investigative steps.