MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is set to implement a 25 per cent reservation for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private schools across the Union Territory, Education Minister Shamim Firdous said on Tuesday.

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The provision, mandated under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, requires private schools to reserve 25 per cent of entry-level seats for eligible children from economically weaker and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Firdous announced the decision during a review meeting with senior officers of the School Education Department, representatives of private school associations, parents' associations and members of civil society.

According to an official spokesperson, the rules governing the implementation of the provision are in the final stage of notification and will be issued shortly.

The government will reimburse schools for admissible expenditure incurred on providing free and compulsory education to eligible children in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive education and ensure that children from underprivileged backgrounds have access to quality schooling in private institutions alongside their peers.

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The meeting also discussed the textbooks prescribed by private schools. It was decided that private schools affiliated with the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) must follow its curriculum and prescribe JKBOSE textbooks containing content aligned with the NCERT syllabus.

The minister stressed that students should not be burdened with unnecessary additional or supplementary books, saying the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocates a balanced, flexible and child-centred approach to learning.

Education, she said, should not become an excessive financial burden on parents or subject students to undue academic pressure.

She advised private schools to exercise caution while prescribing additional books and learning materials, suggesting that supplementary resources, wherever necessary, could be made available through libraries, book banks, e-books and other digital platforms instead of compelling parents to purchase multiple books.

Firdous also took note of complaints regarding the alleged sale of textbooks at exorbitant prices and said unnecessary and excessive prescription of books would not be tolerated.

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The meeting further deliberated on school uniforms, notebooks, writing materials and other educational supplies.

The minister made it clear that schools must not restrict parents to specific vendors or shops operating within school premises.

Parents, she said, must be free to purchase uniforms, books, notebooks and other supplies from vendors of their choice without facing unnecessary restrictions or financial pressure.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to improving the education system, Firdous said schools must prioritise students' academic progress, creativity, critical thinking and overall development rather than placing excessive emphasis on textbooks and supplementary materials.