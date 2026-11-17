LIMA, Peru, (PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today inaugurated its Shared Services Hub (SSH) in Lima, a new operational initiative with activities in Peru and Colombia aimed at modernising key administrative processes and improving efficiency across the Organisation.

PAHO director Dr Jarbas Barbosa inaugurated the facilities during his official visit to Peru. The Hub is a key component of PAHO Forward, an institutional initiative to modernise the Organization's policies, processes and systems while strengthening transparency and accountability.

“From the first day of my term as PAHO director, I committed to making PAHO a more efficient, more transparent organisation that is more accountable to its member states. That is the purpose of PAHO Forward, and this Shared Services Hub is one of its most important achievements,” Barbosa said during the ceremony.

The Hub formally began operations in June 2026, covering finance, human resources, procurement and operational budgeting functions. Its main office is located in Lima, Perú, while some functions are carried out from Bogotá, Colombia.

The initiative goes beyond relocating administrative functions. It aims to streamline processes and drive continuous improvement through data analysis, automation and new tools, while maintaining PAHO oversight of service quality, compliance and performance.

The Hub operates in partnership with NTT DATA, which PAHO selected through a competitive process. PAHO retains oversight of all functions carried out under the arrangement, which uses the Organisation's systems, standards and control mechanisms. The Hub also supports PAHO's technical cooperation with member states. In Bogotá, for example, its procurement functions include purchases made on behalf of countries through PAHO's Revolving Fund.

The establishment of the Hub is part of a broader effort under PAHO Forward to simplify and modernise the Organisation's management. Progress includes improvements to financial and procurement processes, the digitalisation of procedures, and new tools to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The shared services initiative is also expected to deliver long-term cost savings. According to projections presented to PAHO's Directing Council, the new model could generate net savings of USD 6.2 million in 2027 and USD 6.4 million in 2028, with initial costs recovered by the end of 2027.

“Efficiency is not an end in itself; it is how we protect our ability to fulfill our core mission,” Dr Barbosa said.“Every dollar we save through greater efficiency is a dollar we can direct toward what matters most: the health of the people of the Americas.”

The inauguration took place at NTT DATA's facilities in Lima, with representatives from PAHO, NTT DATA and the Hub team in Peru attending in person, and colleagues in Colombia and at PAHO headquarters joining virtually.