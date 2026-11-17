MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- The US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) today issued a proposed rule to strengthen customer due diligence requirements, which are integral to efforts to combat money laundering and counter the financing of terrorism. FinCEN issues this proposal as a part of Treasury's implementation of Executive Order 14406, Restoring Integrity to America's Financial System.

“Financial institutions are on the front lines of protecting our financial systems from criminal organisations and cartels that target law-abiding businesses and workers,” said secretary of the treasury Scott Bessent.“This proposed rule cuts unnecessary burden, gives institutions more flexibility to effectively combat risk, and strengthens our fight against financial crime.”

The proposed rule would amend customer due diligence requirements to:



Explicitly provide that covered financial institutions can obtain additional information about beneficial owners of a legal entity customer that may be useful in mitigating risk or addressing supervisory concerns;

Codify exceptive relief FinCEN issued, removing the requirement for covered financial institutions to identify and verify the beneficial owners of a legal entity customer each time the customer opens a new account; and Specify information that a covered financial institution must obtain about each beneficial owner of a legal entity customer.

Resources



Notice of proposed rulemaking Fact sheet