

CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2026 Energy Fair on 27 Novemberat the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Organised by the CARICOM Secretariat; Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, a regional institution; and the Guyana Energy Agency, the CEM 2026 Energy Fair is one of the highlights of the annual CARICOM Energy Month activities, which began in 2016.

“Innovative energy technologies, renewable energy solutions and practical approaches to energy conservation will take centre-stage at the CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2026 Energy Fair on 27 November, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.” ~ CARICOM Secretariat.“Attendees will explore a range of technologies and solutions including solar photovoltaic and solar water heating systems, electric vehicles, energy-efficient building technologies, smart LED lighting solutions, and financing options for renewable energy investments. Activities will include electrical safety presentations, industry networking, advocacy initiatives, technical education and discussions on career pathways in the energy sector.”

CEM 2026 Energy Fair will provide a platform for engagement with the public, policymakers, representatives from public utilities, financiers, industry representatives, academia and community organisations.