“New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot,” CNN exclusively reported, citing seven unnamed US officials.

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