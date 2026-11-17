MENAFN - Asia Times) For the past three decades, Japanese society still enjoyed something close to a shared media life. Major newspapers had enormous circulation. NHK and a handful of commercial networks dominated television. Popular culture filtered through relatively few channels. Hittelevision shows, blockbuster films and best-selling books were widely consumed and widely discussed.

That world has eroded quickly. And the effects of that erosion have extended into even the staid ways of policymaking at the central bank. Newspaper subscriptions have declined. Streaming has replaced collective viewing with individualized habits. Younger people

increasingly get news through social platforms, video clips and messaging apps rather than by sitting down with a newspaper or turning on a scheduled evening bulletin.

The algorithmic internet does not simply deliver information. It delivers a highly customized narrative flow, tailored to preexisting preferencesand often sharpened by outrage. The shift is now measurable. Japan's subscription video-on-demand market grew from about 505.4 billion yen in 2023 to an estimated 526.2 billion in 2024.