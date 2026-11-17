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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, saying she wanted to tell her family's story in her own words after years of what she described as false and hurtful accounts about her relatives.

The Indian Express reported on Monday, November 16, that Gandhi made the remarks during the official launch of her memoir in New Delhi, where she discussed her life in India, her marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and the challenges of finding acceptance in a country that was initially unfamiliar to her.

Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and a Rajya Sabha member, said stories had been circulated about her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, her husband, her children and herself that did not reflect their lives.

She said writing the book offered an opportunity to share her own experiences and explain what she knew about her family, adding that she hoped readers would be willing to hear her account.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10. According to the publisher, it sold more than 200,000 copies in less than a week, making it one of the fastest-selling memoirs in India's publishing history.

Explaining the memoir's title, Gandhi said the word“belonging” reflected her experience of moving from Italy to India and trying to find acceptance in a different cultural and social environment.

She recalled that arriving in India in 1968 made her feel like an outsider, often conscious of being different and constantly observed. She compared her experience with that of many Indian women who move into their husbands' families after marriage and must adjust to unfamiliar customs and expectations.

Gandhi said she first felt accepted when she visited Rajiv Gandhi's parliamentary constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where local residents treated her as one of their own despite her foreign background and unfamiliarity with local customs.

The memoir also explores her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, whom she met in Cambridge, Britain, and her experiences with Indira Gandhi. She described her romance with Rajiv as magical and recalled initially feeling intimidated by her mother-in-law, whom she regarded as a formidable political figure.

One of the most difficult periods discussed in the book is the aftermath of the assassinations of Indira Gandhi in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Reflecting on the impact of those losses, Sonia Gandhi said she felt she had become the child while Rahul and Priyanka took care of her.

Rahul Gandhi, who attended the launch alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said the memoir offered a more personal picture of his mother, including the person she had been before the family tragedies. He also shared memories of his parents' relationship and their affection for each other.