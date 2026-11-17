MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New study from Escalent and Hahn finds 53% of voters are more likely to back data centers that support critical public services

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US midterm elections confirmed that data centers are facing intense public scrutiny and growing opposition, leaving data center developers, technology companies and utilities facing tough questions about how to address community concerns and gain public acceptance. New findings from Escalent and Hahn suggest that emphasizing data centers' public-service applications could provide a path forward for developers and ease friction for utilities.

The Data Center Backlash and the Public Approval Challenge study surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters across 24 states. The research examines public perceptions of data centers, as well as the protections, commitments and actions that could address community concerns and strengthen public support.

A key opportunity lies in the critical public services enabled by data centers. When asked how different data center uses would affect their attitude toward local development, 53% of voters said applications in healthcare, emergency services and weather forecasting would make them more supportive. In comparison, just 20% said the same for artificial intelligence (AI) model training.

“For a lot of people, data centers are synonymous with AI,” said Jason Stephenson, a vice president in the Energy industry practice at Escalent.“But these facilities support important work that directly benefits society, from advanced cancer research to more accurate hurricane forecasting. If we're going to have an honest conversation about data centers, we need to start by establishing what these facilities do and how they contribute to the public good.”

Protecting Rates and Reliability

While building awareness of the public service benefits of data centers may help ease opposition, it's only part of the equation. Data center stakeholders must also overcome concerns about electricity costs, grid reliability, water use and who pays for new infrastructure.

Escalent and Hahn's study found that protections for essential services offer some of the strongest opportunities to boost local support for data centers. Most participants indicated they would be more receptive to data centers if household electricity rates would not increase (63%), community water systems would not be negatively affected (61%) and grid reliability would not suffer (60%).

Given the high level of public skepticism, these commitments must be concrete and enforceable: just 18% of survey participants said they believe companies act responsibly. However, the research suggests that transparent, measurable and enforceable commitments could help counter this sentiment. For example, 69% of respondents would be more likely to support a new data center if the company committed to paying the full cost of grid upgrades.

Once immediate concerns about resource use and grid reliability are addressed, data center stakeholders can work with communities to align new projects with local economic priorities. For example, Amazon recently announced over $1 billion of planned investment in education, job training, energy affordability and water preservation in communities where the company operates data centers.

Utilities as Customer Advocates and Trusted Information Sources

Utilities are particularly well positioned to serve as intermediaries between data center developers and communities during development negotiations. Two in five participants (41%) in Escalent and Hahn's study expressed strong trust in utilities' ability to provide accurate information about data centers. The research also found that 54% would have greater trust in a utility that supports data center development with appropriate customer protections and oversight. This gives utilities an opening to champion ratepayers and safeguard the grid while helping communities capture the economic benefits of new development.

“The public doesn't trust that hyperscale developers care about community concerns, as reflected in the fact that in the 41 local data center ballot measures in the midterm elections, voters favored restrictions in all but one,” said Jeff Hahn, principal at Hahn.“For voters to consider supporting new data centers, they need reassurance around rates and reliability, and evidence of the tangible ways data centers improve their lives.”

To learn more about Escalent and Hahn's research, click on this link: Data Center Backlash and the Public Approval Challenge.

About the Study

This study was conducted among 5,157 respondents who are registered voters ages 18+ across 24 states with significant current and/or planned data center activity from September 17 to October 8, 2026. Respondents were weighted to ensure representation across key demographics such as age, education, region, race and ethnicity. The sample for this research comes from an opt-in online panel. As such, any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-native market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. As catalysts of progress, we turn deep understanding of our clients' worlds into smarter strategies, transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption. In 2023, Escalent acquired C Space and Hall & Partners to create a union of industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy-three distinct perspectives with one shared purpose: your brand's growth. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.



About Hahn

Hahn is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency with 50 years of experience building brands that power, nourish and improve everyday life. Specializing in the energy and electric utility sectors, Hahn combines data-driven strategy, predictive analytics and persuasive communications to help organizations translate complex insights into messaging that builds trust and drives measurable outcomes.

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