MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QCI Resorts brings shared operational context and AI-assisted workflows together to help teams move from information to action

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today outlined its approach to AI enablement for casino resorts, positioning QCI ResortsTM as the operational foundation that helps artificial intelligence work across departments with a shared understanding of the business.

For resort executives, the opportunity extends beyond adding an AI assistant to an existing application. Meaningful AI enablement requires access to relevant information, an understanding of operational workflows, and clear boundaries around the actions technology can take.

QCI Resorts brings hospitality, marketing, loyalty, food and beverage, guest engagement, finance, and operations into a shared environment, with gaming systems integrated where required. This foundation helps teams connect insights to the decisions and workflows that shape the guest experience.

“AI enablement starts with giving intelligence an understanding of the business,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of QCI.“A resort operates through thousands of connected decisions. When departments share operational context, AI can help people understand what is happening, determine what needs attention, and move work forward.”

QCI's approach connects conversational capabilities with operational tools, including marketing execution, player development, and analytics. Operators can progress from AI-assisted recommendations toward governed workflows, with permissions and human oversight appropriate to the task.

Adoption also requires a practical implementation plan. The discussion begins with the operator's priorities: where teams face unnecessary manual work, where information arrives too late, and which workflows offer the clearest opportunity for measurable improvement.

“Resort leaders need a path from interest in AI to everyday usefulness,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QCI.“Our focus is helping their teams make better decisions, coordinate across departments, and deliver more consistent service.”

For more information, visit qci.ai.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI) develops technology for casino and hospitality businesses and uses agentic AI extensively in its own operations. Its products include the QCI AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, which brings resort business functions together in a shared operational environment. QCI serves more than 325 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Europe. Its technology supports operators representing over $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI Resorts combines hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, and enterprise operations, with connections to gaming systems. A common AI foundation enables teams to work with current operational information, interact with the platform using natural language, and apply agentic capabilities across departments. This approach gives resort teams a coordinated view of their business and helps them act on information across functions.

Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno founded QCI. The company is headquartered in San Diego and maintains additional offices across North America. For more information, call (858) 299-5715 or visit qci.ai.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D.- and master's-level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools.

His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 16 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas serves as CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence, which he co-founded. An entrepreneur and specialist in applied analytics, he has founded two companies developing products for casino gaming, education, and adult learning. His experience includes creating business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casino businesses and helping both individual properties and multi-property operators apply analytics to improve financial performance. Dr. Thomas has co-authored 16 books and more than 80 articles exploring gaming analytics and data science, and his inventions are represented in dozens of patents. His expertise spans the underlying data, analytical methods, and practical requirements of casino operations, informing his approach to building technology for gaming professionals.