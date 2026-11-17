MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second-quarter Form 10-Q filing resolved deficiency; Nasdaq cancelled November 19 hearing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SEGG) today filed an amended Current Report on Form 8-K (Form 8-K/A) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that includes the November 4, 2026, letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC's (“Nasdaq”) Office of the General Counsel. In the letter, Nasdaq stated that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and is therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market's listing requirements. The Company first disclosed Nasdaq's determination in its November 5, 2026, Form 8-K. Nasdaq also cancelled the Hearings Panel hearing scheduled for November 19, 2026, and SEGG Media's common stock continues to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“SEGG.”

Some recent market commentary has referenced the Nasdaq Staff's October 14, 2026 staff determination without reflecting that the matter has since been resolved. SEGG Media resolved the filing deficiency cited in that notice by filing its second-quarter Form 10-Q on November 2, 2026. The letter included in today's amendment gives investors Nasdaq's written confirmation that the matter was resolved and the hearing cancelled.

The second-quarter filing that resolved the deficiency also reported revenue of $3.2 million, up 1,584% year over year from $192,000 and up 169% from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by the first full quarter of results from Veloce Media Group.

Third-Quarter Filing Update

SEGG Media expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026, on or before November 23, 2026, within the five-day extension period provided by SEC Rule 12b-25.

About SEGG Media

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the Company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company's continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, and the Company's future operating and financial performance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the Company's ability to complete its financial statements, and its independent auditor's ability to complete its review, in time to file the Form 10-Q within the extension period provided by SEC Rule 12b-25 or at all; the risk that any failure to timely file periodic reports could result in additional deficiency notices from Nasdaq and, ultimately, the delisting of the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and other continued listing requirements; the Company's ability to sustain revenue levels, which in recent periods have been driven primarily by Veloce Media Group; general economic and market conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on July 10, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891