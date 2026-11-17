AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabey's agreement with the Greasewood solar project in Texas reflects its long-term commitment to supporting renewable energy generation on the grid, benefiting communities and businesses while reducing the carbon footprint of its operations.



Sabey Data Centers signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with the operating Greasewood solar project in Texas. The agreement represents 43.5 MW of solar capacity capable of generating an estimated 130 GWh annually, or approximately 1.3 TWh over the 10-year term.



VPPA investments can help renewable energy developers secure long-term financing for projects that contribute renewable electricity to the utility grid, supporting energy availability for residential and commercial customers. The 130 GWh of estimated annual generation covered by Sabey's agreement is equivalent to the electricity needed to power approximately 12,500 households each year. Electricity generated by the Greasewood project flows into the grid, where it can serve homes, businesses, and other utility customers. The VPPA provides Sabey with the environmental attributes associated with its contracted share of renewable generation, supporting the company's broader sustainability strategy.

“Our 2029 net-zero goal requires us to think beyond simply buying renewable energy year to year,” said Casey Mason, Director of Energy & Sustainability at Sabey Data Centers.“This agreement is a long-term commitment that supports renewable generation on the grid and moves us meaningfully closer to where we want to be.”

The agreement follows progress reported in Sabey's 2025 Sustainability Report: Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions fell 29.3% from a 2018 baseline. These figures cover emissions from its operations and electricity purchased for its data center infrastructure, calculated using the market-based method that accounts for electricity procurement and associated certificates. The company's 2029 climate target is to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions through direct emissions reductions, energy efficiency and qualifying carbon-free electricity procurement. Any residual Scope 1 emissions will be transparently reported and addressed through independently verified carbon credits.



Sabey is also testing hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a renewable alternative to petroleum diesel, in backup generators at SDC Austin. The generators provide power during utility outages and run during scheduled testing and maintenance. The pilot addresses another part of the company's emissions footprint: the fuel used for backup power.



By entering a long-term agreement supporting renewable generation, Sabey is taking a proactive approach to its environmental responsibilities beyond its own facilities. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to supporting a more sustainable energy system that serves both businesses and local communities, while addressing the environmental impact of its growing data center portfolio.



About Sabey Data Centers



Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned data center developers and operators in the United States, providing reliable, energy-efficient infrastructure for leading technology, financial, and healthcare organizations. Building on Sabey Corporation's more than 50-year legacy, the company combines operational excellence with a commitment to environmental responsibility and the communities it serves. Through sustainable innovation, responsible resource management, and long-term community engagement, Sabey strives to support the growing digital economy while remaining a good neighbor in every community where it operates.



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