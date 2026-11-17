MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From festive dinners to thoughtful gifts, Post & Beam offers beautifully crafted Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir for every holiday occasion

Oakville, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From festive dinners and thoughtful gifts to celebrations with family and friends, the holidays call for wines that are beautifully made, enjoyable to drink and easy to share alongside the season's favorite dishes. Post & Beam, part of Far Niente Wine Estates, brings exceptional winemaking and an approachable spirit to the table with a collection of classic varietals that make choosing the right wine for any occasion refreshingly simple.

Drawing on the expertise and quality-first philosophy of Far Niente Wine Estates, Post & Beam combines thoughtful vineyard sourcing and skilled winemaking with an inviting, approachable character. The result is a collection that feels just as appropriate for a holiday celebration as it does for an intimate dinner with friends.

“We put a lot of thought and care into making these wines so people can feel confident they're opening something truly delicious,” said Michael Accurso, winemaker for Post & Beam.“Whether you're serving wine at a holiday dinner or giving a bottle as a gift, we want you to feel just as good about your choice as we do about making it.”

Post & Beam's Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon offers a versatility that might surprise wine lovers. With generous dark fruit flavors and polished tannins, it's a natural companion to traditional holiday favorites like roast beef, but equally inviting alongside aged cheeses and savory appetizers or simply enjoyed with family and friends. It's a reminder that a beautifully made Napa Valley Cabernet doesn't need to wait for the main course or a special event.

Whether planning an elaborate holiday dinner, choosing a thoughtful gift for a wine-loving friend, or going to a jovial celebration, Post & Beam offers a wine for the occasion.

. Post & Beam 2023 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($55 SRP): A classic choice for holiday celebrations, this Cabernet Sauvignon offers notes of cassis, blackberry, cedar and mocha, with polished tannins and a long finish. It pairs beautifully with prime rib, beef tenderloin, braised short ribs and other hearty winter dishes. It also makes a thoughtful gift for Cabernet enthusiasts.

. Post & Beam 2023 Carneros Chardonnay ($40 SRP): A versatile white wine for the holiday table, this Chardonnay offers aromas of lemon curd and orange blossom, with fresh melon and pear flavors and a touch of French vanilla. Its lively acidity makes it a natural companion to roasted chicken, creamy gratins, seafood and rich seasonal dishes. It's also a great welcome glass when guests arrive.

. Post & Beam 2024 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($40 SRP): The newest addition to the portfolio, this Pinot Noir offers vibrant aromas of pomegranate, raspberry and baking spice, with silky red-fruit flavors and a bright, elegant finish. Pair it with roast turkey, duck, wild mushroom risotto or herb-roasted vegetables. It's also a welcome discovery for Pinot Noir lovers.

Post & Beam's philosophy extends beyond the holidays. The winery was created to make exceptional California wines more approachable, inviting wine lovers to enjoy thoughtfully crafted bottles without waiting for a milestone or formal occasion. Post & Beam wines are available nationwide through select retailers and online at farniente.com/wineries/post-and-beam.

About Post & Beam Winery

Founded in 2020, Post & Beam draws on generations of hands-on experience, expertise, and the legacy of Far Niente Wine Estates, a family of wineries renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship. Post & Beam wines seamlessly blend the elegance of Far Niente's legacy with the approachability of a wine made for everyday moments. Post & Beam's acclaimed wines are crafted for enjoyment when released, offering distinctive flavors that invite consumers to savor life's everyday experiences. The collection includes Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Carneros Chardonnay and Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. Post & Beam wines transform everyday experiences into something extraordinary. To learn more, visit or follow along @postandbeamwinery.

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Post & Beam Offers Classic Wines for the Holiday Table Post & Beam Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

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