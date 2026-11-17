MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An anonymized UK client case shows how overlooked filing obligations and unclaimed credits can affect Americans living overseas.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Tax Professionals is highlighting a client case in which an American living in the United Kingdom caught up on years of overdue US tax filings and recovered $13,200 in federal tax refunds across four tax years.

The client had lived and worked in London for six years. She believed that paying UK income tax through PAYE covered her obligations, then learned she still needed to file US federal returns and report her foreign financial accounts.

Universal Tax Professionals also identified potential Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) reporting for investments held in her UK Individual Savings Account (ISA).

The client first planned to use the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion. A review of her income, foreign taxes and family situation showed that the Foreign Tax Credit was the better approach, because it allowed her to claim the refundable Additional Child Tax Credit.

The firm prepared three years of federal returns under the IRS Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures, six years of FBARs and the required foreign investment forms. She received $9,800 in refunds for the three Streamlined years and $3,400 from a later annual return.

"Americans who have lived overseas for many years sometimes assume that paying taxes in their country of residence means they no longer have US filing responsibilities," said Josh Katz, CPA, founder of Universal Tax Professionals. "This case illustrates why reviewing the full tax situation matters."

US citizens generally must file US tax returns wherever they live. Foreign tax credits and exclusions can reduce US tax, but they do not remove filing or FBAR obligations. Before the 2027 filing season, Americans with missed filings should check whether the Streamlined procedures, which offer penalty relief for qualifying non-willful taxpayers, fit their situation.

The full UK Streamlined filing case study has more details.

About Universal Tax Professionals

Universal Tax Professionals is a CPA-led firm for Americans abroad. Every client works with a dedicated accountant, from simple annual tax returns to complex international tax matters, including Streamlined filing, Form 5471, and PFIC reporting.

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Josh Katz

Universal Tax Professionals

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