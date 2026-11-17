MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, RunSafe helps critical infrastructure operators protect software without waiting for patches.

- Joseph M. Saunders, Founder & CEO of RunSafe SecurityMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RunSafe Security, a leader in software vulnerability management and Embedded Runtime Security for mission-critical systems, has won the Most Innovative OT Defense category in the 2026 Critical Impact Awards, organized by SecurityWeek.The award recognizes how RunSafe is advancing a different approach to software security, one that doesn't depend solely on finding and patching every vulnerability before an attacker can exploit it. Winners were selected by an independent panel of industrial cybersecurity practitioners, including CISOs, OT security experts, and critical infrastructure operators, with an emphasis on measurable security outcomes and practical engineering. The awards were announced at the 2026 ICS Cybersecurity Conference in Nashville.The recognition comes at a critical time for operational technology (OT) security. AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery and exploit development, making it easier and faster for attackers to find and weaponize software flaws. Yet many industrial control systems and embedded devices remain in operation for decades, and patching often requires extensive testing, planned downtime, or recertification. As the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation shrinks, the gap between emerging threats and organizations' ability to remediate them continues to grow."We cannot patch our way out of a problem that's moving at machine speed," said Joseph M. Saunders, Founder and CEO of RunSafe Security. "AI is making it faster and easier to find vulnerabilities and develop exploits, but the realities of securing critical infrastructure haven't changed. You can't simply take a power plant offline every time a new vulnerability is discovered. We need to move beyond measuring security by how many vulnerabilities we've found or patched and focus on whether attackers can actually exploit them. That's the approach we're advancing at RunSafe, and we're proud to have it recognized by the Critical Impact Awards."RunSafe addresses this challenge with its patented Load-time Function Randomization (LFR) technology, which changes the locations of software functions in memory each time a protected program loads. By disrupting the predictability attackers rely on to build memory-based exploits, RunSafe Protect reduces exploitability even when the underlying software vulnerability remains unpatched.In a published case study involving URGENT/11 vulnerabilities in VxWorks, a U.S. military program's red team identified approximately 14,500 potential return-oriented programming (ROP) gadgets before applying RunSafe Protect. After applying protection, the team found no usable gadgets and could not construct a working exploit, despite the vulnerabilities remaining in the software.RunSafe's broader approach to Operational Software Assurance combines build-time Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, vulnerability identification, reachability analysis, and runtime exploit protection. Together, these capabilities help organizations understand software risk, prioritize remediation, and reduce exploitability throughout the operational lifecycle, including environments where patches cannot be deployed immediately.For more information about RunSafe Security and its software vulnerability mitigation platform, visit .About RunSafe SecurityRunSafe Security is the leader in Operational Software Assurance (OSA) and Embedded Runtime Security (ERS), helping organizations secure the software that powers critical infrastructure and mission-critical systems across the operational lifecycle. Its platform helps organizations identify software components and vulnerabilities, prioritize risk, and protect deployed software from exploitation.Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with an office in Huntsville, Alabama, RunSafe Security's customers span aerospace and defense, energy, operational technology, industrial automation, transportation and automotive, medical devices, and high-tech manufacturing.

Kari Walker

RunSafe Security

+1 703-928-9996

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RunSafe Security Wins 2026 Critical Impact Award for Most Innovative OT Defense News Provided By RedIron PR November 17, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Technology



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