President Michael Benarroch's podcast brings bold ideas, leading researchers and thought-provoking conversations to audiences around the world

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Manitoba 's award-winning What's the Big Idea? podcast has reached a major milestone, surpassing 100,000 downloads at the start of its fifth season.Hosted by UM President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Benarroch, What's the Big Idea? brings listeners into conversation with leading UM thinkers, researchers and alumni whose ideas and work are making an impact around the world.Since its launch, the podcast has explored big questions across health, science, Reconciliation, technology and society, giving audiences an accessible way to hear directly from the people behind important research, discoveries and ideas.“Universities are places where people ask difficult questions, challenge assumptions and imagine what could be possible,” says Benarroch.“What's the Big Idea? gives us an opportunity to share those conversations well beyond our campuses. Reaching 100,000 downloads tells us there is a real appetite for thoughtful conversations about ideas that can make a difference.”Now heading into its fifth season, the series has earned national and international recognition. What's the Big Idea? received Gold for Best Podcast from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education in 2024 and 2026, Bronze in the CASE Circle of Excellence Awards in 2024 and 2026, and was a 2026 Quill Podcast Awards finalist for Best Society & Culture Podcast.“Reaching 100,000 downloads across 100 countries is a remarkable achievement for any podcast, and especially for one rooted in a university community,” said Jennifer Smith, President/CEO, Everything Podcasts. 'What's the Big Idea? shows how curiosity and great storytelling can turn research into conversations that people everywhere want to hear."The milestone comes as the University of Manitoba approaches another significant moment. On February 28, 2027, UM will mark its 150th anniversary. Season 5 of What's the Big Idea? will look at some of the ideas and discoveries that have shaped the university's first 150 years, the work making a difference today, and the big ideas that could shape what comes next.The University of Manitoba (UM) is recognized as Western Canada's first university. It is part of the U15, ranking among Canada's top research-intensive universities and provides exceptional undergraduate and graduate liberal arts, science and professional programs of study. UM campuses and research spaces are located on original lands of Anishinaabeg, Ininiwak, Anisininewuk, Dakota Oyate, Dene and Inuit, and on the National Homeland of the Red River Métis. UM's collaboration with Indigenous communities is grounded in respect and reciprocity. For more information, please visit umanitoba.About What's the Big Idea?What's the Big Idea? is the University of Manitoba's signature podcast, hosted by President and Vice-Chancellor Michael Benarroch. Through conversations with leading thinkers from the UM community, the award-winning series explores big questions, bold ideas and research making an impact in our world. What's the Big Idea? is available through Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, as well as through the University of Manitoba website.About Everything PodcastsEverything Podcasts is an award-winning full-service podcast agency and media company specializing in premium custom audio and video production, strategic distribution, and branded content. Working with global corporations and market leaders, Everything Podcasts creates compelling narrative-driven series that build brand equity, engage target audiences, and redefine digital media.Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d'Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc....

Jennifer Smith

Everything Podcasts

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University of Manitoba's award-winning What's the Big Idea? podcast surpasses 100,000 downloads in 100 countries News Provided By Everything Podcasts November 17, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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