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Thomas Dunlap, Founding Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

The Alliott Global Alliance Excellence Awards recognize member firms and professionals for leadership, innovation, and exceptional client service.

- Thomas Dunlap, Founding Partner, Dunlap Bennett & LudwigWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a leading law firm focused on intellectual property, corporate transactions, and regulatory matters, is proud to announce that the firm and Founding Partner Thomas Dunlap have won the Outstanding Achievement in AI & Technology category at the 2026 Alliott Global Alliance Excellence Awards.The Alliott Global Alliance Excellence Awards recognize member firms and professionals across the Alliance's international network for leadership, innovation, and exceptional client service. The AI & Technology category honors those who are advancing the responsible use of emerging technology in the practice of law. This award reflects DBL's forward-thinking approach to artificial intelligence and Thomas's leadership in helping legal professionals adopt these tools with care and purpose.Thomas credits this recognition to his belief that technology should strengthen, not replace, the work of legal counsel:“I am honored to receive the AI and Technology Outstanding Achievement Award from Alliott Global Alliance. Artificial intelligence is changing the practice of law, and our profession has an opportunity and a responsibility to adopt it carefully. Throughout my career, I have believed that technology should support the judgment and relationships of legal counsel. This recognition matters to me because it comes from an international community of professionals. I look forward to continuing to help our profession with AI.”This achievement reflects DBL's commitment to responsible innovation in legal services and complements the firm's broader legal offerings, which include artificial intelligence, intellectual property, data security, corporate transactions, employment law, government & regulatory, immigration, litigation, private wealth & trust services, and real estate.###About Dunlap Bennett & LudwigDunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....

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Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and Founding Partner Thomas Dunlap Win Outstanding Achievement in AI & Technology News Provided By Bow Tie Strategies November 17, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Law, Military Industry



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