Celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford at the Foot Petals brand event in Nashville ahead of CMA Week. View more event photos on Foot Petals' Instagram.

Foot Petals and celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford bring Nashville's creative community together to celebrate style and comfort ahead of CMA Week.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foot Petals, the trusted name in discreet shoe comfort solutions, celebrated its first brand event alongside celebrity stylist Tiffany Gifford with an intimate gathering of Nashville's fashion, entertainment, and creative community ahead of CMA Week.

Held at Mercado in Nashville's WeHo neighborhood, the event brought together a curated group of stylists, content creators, and local creatives for an evening centered on connection, celebration, and the little details that make a big difference in looking and feeling your best.

The gathering marked an exciting milestone in Foot Petals' ongoing partnership with Gifford, whose work styling high-profile talent, including country music stars Miranda Lambert, Wynonna Judd, and Morgane Stapleton, has made her a trusted name behind the scenes of some of music's biggest moments.

With CMA Week approaching, the event offered an opportunity to connect with the creative professionals who help bring those moments to life, from the stylists putting together unforgettable looks to the creators and industry insiders shaping Nashville's vibrant fashion and entertainment scene.

For 25 years, Foot Petals has believed that women shouldn't have to choose between the shoes they love and the comfort they deserve. From red carpets and award shows to everyday occasions, the brand's discreet shoe cushions and comfort accessories are designed to help women feel confident in every step.

That philosophy is a natural fit for Gifford, who has relied on Foot Petals products throughout her styling career.

“It was such a pleasure co-hosting this gifting suite with Foot Petals in Nashville ahead of the CMA Awards. I loved bringing together amazing brands and women in the industry for a fun opportunity to connect, celebrate, and discover some new favorites,” said Tiffany Gifford.

The Nashville gathering brought that shared appreciation for fashion and function into a more personal setting, creating space for meaningful conversations, new connections, and a celebration of the creative community ahead of one of country music's busiest weeks.

Guests were treated to a curated gifting experience featuring Foot Petals shoe comfort essentials alongside products from a collection of like-minded brands. SmartSweets, GlamSquad, TIJN, BabyFoot, Nippies, Spacer Mobility, Siete, and Olive & June contributed to the guest gift bags, helping create a thoughtful assortment of products and everyday essentials for the exciting days ahead.

The event represents another step in the ongoing collaboration between Foot Petals and Gifford, which brings together her real-world styling expertise and the brand's commitment to making fashion more wearable. This partnership continues to spotlight the importance of comfort behind great style, whether it's preparing for an awards show, stepping onto a red carpet, or simply enjoying a favorite pair of shoes.

By bringing together Nashville's creative community ahead of CMA Week, Foot Petals and Gifford celebrated more than fashion. The evening was a reminder of the connections, creativity, and confidence that make memorable moments possible.

For more information about Foot Petals and its collection of discreet shoe comfort solutions, visit .

Kayla Boyet

Foundation Wellness

+1 888-237-3668

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foot Petals and Tiffany Gifford Host First Brand Event Ahead of CMA Week News Provided By Foundation Wellness November 17, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.