- Ronny Corbin

TOLEDO BEND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas-born singer-songwriter, retired United Airlines Captain, and former Alaskan bush pilot Ronny Corbin has launched a new podcast that made it's debut recently. "The Captain's Chronicles " is bringing decades of remarkable experiences, stories, and life lessons to listeners.

Following his retirement as airline captain in April 2026, Corbin says the time is right to pursue another dream-sharing the stories he has collected throughout a lifetime of adventure, music, and aviation.

“I've been blessed with a life full of journeys that are certainly needing to be shared,” he says.“Storytelling, songwriting, and performing are part of who I am. Somewhere along the way I also discovered a love and ability for public speaking. I retired from my airline captain career, and now it's time to pursue other dreams.”

The title "The Captain's Chronicles" reflects Ronny's fascination with the idea of a captain recording the stories and observations gathered along the way.

“It's like James T. Kirk's captain's log on Star Trek, the stories are there and ready to be shared,” he says.

Ronny says the podcast will also explore the experiences behind the people-including their failures, setbacks, victories, fears, and the decisions that shaped their lives:“We'll spend 10% focused on their careers, 90% the rest.”

The adventurer has experienced his own share of highs and lows, all of which have informed his worldview. At 18, he left Texas with a guitar, fishing rod, $150, and an old red truck and headed for Alaska. He spent years as a fishing guide, bush pilot, and musician, experiences that helped shape his philosophy.

“It was that 'FIRST STEP' lesson,” Ronny says.“If we'll just head out and fully join the journey with dedicated commitment, we can get there.”

His aviation career further developed his understanding of leadership, responsibility, and decision-making under pressure.“Being a great leader is something learned and earned through all trials and tribulations,” he explains.“Challenges have taught me strength through adversity.”

Those lessons will become part of the podcast's broader message: Join the Journey. Ronny plans to feature a wide variety of guests from the worlds of aviation, music, ranching, history, and beyond. What matters most is that guests are willing to share their authentic stories.

“Those are the stories that are the most important to share,” he says."None of us got to today without them.”

Music will also be an important part of the show. A lifelong musician and songwriter, Ronny intends to include music in many of the episodes through performances, songwriting stories, and musical conversations.

Ultimately, the Renaissance man hopes the audience will be entertained, inspired and perhaps look at their own lives from a different perspective.“Success is a journey full of memorable experiences and stories. It's not about goals or destinations. If listeners remember only one thing, it's this: 'Join the journey; their journey.”

Ronny Corbin

Press Team

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Ronny Corbin Launches 'The Captain's Chronicles,' a Podcast About Life, Leadership, and the Journey News Provided By Press Team November 17, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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